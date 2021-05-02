EX-NASCAR driver Eric McMclure dies at 42; autopsy pending

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. He was 42.

No details were given about his death. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday.

The Washington County sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement.

McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent the majority of his career racing in the Xfinity Series. He made 288 career starts over 14 seasons with a career-best finish of eighth at Daytona in 2013.

He last raced in 2016.

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday,” his family said in a statement. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”