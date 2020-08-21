Events planned in Bristol to mark women’s right to vote

Bristol will join the nation Wednesday in celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
Believe in Bristol is encouraging people to Step Out and Celebrate the Vote. The public is invited to wear white, ring their “justice bell” at noon, and walk downtown Bristol commemorating the centennial anniversary, according to a news release.
Activities will be held at the Bristol Train Station from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and Bristol Historical Association will be available. There will also be photo opportunities (#bristolcelebratesthevote), suffragists in costume, voter registration, as well as the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Forever 55+ commemorative postage stamps available for sale.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum features two exhibits: “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” (Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service) and “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote” (Tennessee State Museum).
For more information, visit www.ywcatnva.org/women-suffrage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!