Evelyn's Law reintroduced in Tennessee

Local Tennessee legislators have reintroduced a bill — named after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Blountville — that would require parents to report a missing child to law enforcement within 24 hours after learning the child is missing.
“Evelyn’s Law” was named for the toddler who was reported missing in February 2020, although she hadn’t been seen for more than two months, according to authorities. Her body was found in March after a nationwide search.
Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, submitted House Bill 384 on Jan. 22, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced Senate Bill 327 on Jan. 25.
Crawford, Lundberg and a number of other representatives also introduced bills last year, but they stalled, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state budget. Last year, Lundberg said the bills would be reintroduced.
The General Assembly’s fiscal review committee said the bills should have no significant impact on judicial costs.
The legislation would require that, when a parent knows, learns or believes that a child 12 years of age or younger who is under their care is missing, they report it to a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within 24 hours after determining that the child is missing. They would create a Class A misdemeanor offense for failure to do so, according to the review committee.
According to the 2002 National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway and Throwaway Children report, approximately 420,300 children under the age of 11 go missing each year nationwide. Of those, 310,000 are reported to law enforcement.
In 99.8% of all unreported missing children cases, the missing children were returned home or located, the report states. It can be reasonably assumed the vast majority were within the 24-hour window, pursuant to the legislation, the committee said.
Neither Crawford nor Lundberg could be reached for comment Wednesday.
Evelyn was reported missing last year by her grandfather. Her body was ultimately found in March on family property along Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. She had apparently last been seen around Thanksgiving 2019, according to authorities.
Her mother, Megan Boswell, 18, who never reported her daughter missing, faces 19 felony charges, including felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. If convicted, she faces life without the possibility of parole, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Megan Boswell, 18, remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail. She is scheduled to return to court May 14.
She appeared via Zoom video conferencing last week for an announcement hearing in Sullivan County Criminal Court. She previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.