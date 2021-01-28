Evelyn's Law reintroduced in Tennessee

Local Tennessee legislators have reintroduced a bill — named after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Blountville — that would require parents to report a missing child to law enforcement within 24 hours after learning the child is missing.

“Evelyn’s Law” was named for the toddler who was reported missing in February 2020, although she hadn’t been seen for more than two months, according to authorities. Her body was found in March after a nationwide search.

Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, submitted House Bill 384 on Jan. 22, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced Senate Bill 327 on Jan. 25.

Crawford, Lundberg and a number of other representatives also introduced bills last year, but they stalled, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state budget. Last year, Lundberg said the bills would be reintroduced.

The General Assembly’s fiscal review committee said the bills should have no significant impact on judicial costs.