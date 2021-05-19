ETSU lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks or socially distance on campus, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated should keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the university announced Tuesday.
In a statement posted to the school’s website, ETSU said it’s lifting its emergency COVID-19 policy on face coverings effective immediately in response to the updated safety recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.
The school said that in keeping with CDC guidelines, masks will still be required in some settings — ETSU Health clinical sites, for example.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.