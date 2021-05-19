 Skip to main content
ETSU lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for fully vaccinated people
ETSU lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

COVID-19 logo

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University will no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks or socially distance on campus, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated should keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing, the university announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted to the school’s website, ETSU said it’s lifting its emergency COVID-19 policy on face coverings effective immediately in response to the updated safety recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week.

The school said that in keeping with CDC guidelines, masks will still be required in some settings — ETSU Health clinical sites, for example.

