ETSU doctor awarded $330K by Department of Veterans Affairs to study COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Dr. Jonathan Moorman of East Tennessee State University was recently awarded a $330,000 Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Merit Review Award by the Department of Veterans Affairs to study immune responses to COVID-19.
The project, “Characterizing trained immune responses to COVID-19,” was one of 18 funded studies awarded from a pool of 104 applications received from VA Medical Centers across the country, according to an ETSU news release.
If you are at least 14 days recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate to the biorepository to assist with current and future coronavirus research, visit www.etsu.edu/com/ciidi.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.