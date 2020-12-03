 Skip to main content
ETSU doctor awarded $330K by Department of Veterans Affairs to study COVID
ETSU doctor awarded $330K by Department of Veterans Affairs to study COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Dr. Jonathan Moorman of East Tennessee State University was recently awarded a $330,000 Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Merit Review Award by the Department of Veterans Affairs to study immune responses to COVID-19.

The project, “Characterizing trained immune responses to COVID-19,” was one of 18 funded studies awarded from a pool of 104 applications received from VA Medical Centers across the country, according to an ETSU news release.

If you are at least 14 days recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate to the biorepository to assist with current and future coronavirus research, visit www.etsu.edu/com/ciidi.

