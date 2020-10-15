Erwin woman arrested for heroin possession during traffic stop

Heather Thompson, 36, is a “known distributor of controlled substances” who had warrants for possession of drugs with intent to sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling where a controlled substance is kept, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 officer used during the traffic stop indicated the presence of illegal narcotics, and a search revealed heroin, drug paraphernalia and $6,936 in cash, the SCSO said. When she arrived at the Sullivan County jail in Blountville, more heroin was found, the news release states. A total of 29 grams of heroin with a street value of about $8,700 was found, according to the SCSO.