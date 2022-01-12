EPA to take more landfill samples in secret

The agency came to the Twin City twice in 2021 and conducted two periods of air quality sampling on both sides of town last summer and again in October.

“Sampling will be coordinated and scheduled moving forward,” according to the report. “Due to the public concern that the landfill may be operating differently during periods of EPA's presence (flare and/or other operations are being changed to reduce the odor intensity and frequency), EPA will not announce specific dates or timeframes when the additional sampling will occur.”

The EPA expects to select three or four locations and get at least two samples from each location over a period of time,” according to the report. Up to 12 discrete samples will be collected and analyzed by EPA for volatile organic analysis.

“Field decisions will be made at the time of sampling and will be based on the conditions encountered at the time. At the conclusion of the sampling time frame, the EPA will provide details of the sampling effort,” according to the report.

That is expected to be the last step of this evaluation.

Under the heading of “next steps,” the EPA intends to “finalize the (evaluation) and determine if any further action is necessary within the EPA removal program under its (Superfund program).”

This work is unrelated to the city’s recent request that the EPA and DEQ provide expertise and possible funding to address landfill-related issues.

The federal agency report also raises some questions regarding previous benzene sample collections by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and changes planned for future sampling.

In the report, EPA On-Site Coordinator Myles Bartos noted differing levels of benzene from different sites over different time periods.

In December 2020, a DEQ sample showed 44.8 parts-per-billion-volume representing a “brief 1-2 minutes” period from a site near the road to the landfill. A different location had a result of 9.52 ppb-v representing a 24-hour sampling time frame, according to the report.

“The location of the grab sample collection (near the road and the public works property) is subject to influence by vehicle traffic or other items (a passing or parked car during the sample collection could raise concentrations),” according to the report. “The sample was collected prior to EPA’s involvement in conducting a removal site evaluation but was used as a driving factor in what chemicals would be monitored during EPA’s (evaluation). The collection of additional data in this general area for lengthier sampling times (24 hours) will produce a more representative set of conditions for receptors in the area.”

