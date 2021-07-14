EPA official: No findings — yet — in landfill air monitoring

BRISTOL, Va. — A month’s worth of air monitoring in response to complaints about overpowering odors from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill has, thus far, produced no significant or concerning findings, a federal Environmental Protection Agency official told Twin City residents Tuesday.
Myles Bartos, a coordinator with the EPA’s Superfund division office in Philadelphia, reviewed some preliminary findings during a public meeting regarding the city’s embattled quarry landfill.
Many in attendance found little comfort in those findings, renewing calls for the city to close its landfill if ongoing issues with repugnant odors can’t be resolved.
About 30 residents from both Bristols attended the session, which also included updates from the city’s consulting engineers and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
Since last fall, an increasing number of people have lodged widespread complaints about foul odors blamed on the city’s quarry landfill.
In response last month, the EPA installed three monitoring stations in areas where odors had been widely reported. Later, it moved two monitors and added another, Bartos said. Those stations remain in place, continue gathering data around the clock and can be monitored remotely in real time.
“We had a meeting this morning with HSDR [Health Services and Delivery Research] and DEQ, and, from EPA’s perspective, none of this has any computations that cause us immediate concern. That does not mean the evaluation period is over. There is nothing that requires us to do something right now. Everything is very low level and nothing that exceeds any sort of value.
“From the chemical and hazardous substance side, that is good news — that doesn’t mean there aren’t still odors, and we’re still monitoring where those odors are,” Bartos said.
The high-level monitoring equipment can detect substances in parts-per-billion and listed specific harmful chemicals and other items that are being monitored. The monitors also collect weather data, since wind, temperature and other factors could impact the data.
Residents asked about increasing the number of monitoring stations or other steps to gather more data, but Bartos said that was all the agency could do at this time.
“Now we are looking at wrapping up the data collection next Thursday. That will give us about six weeks of continuous monitoring data. We’re looking at trends and anomalies,” he said. “DEQ is setting up 24-hour canisters to collect air samples over a 24-hour period. That will tell us the specific compounds in the air at that location over a period of time.”
Health experts in both Virginia and Tennessee were consulted on the front end, and their input drove what the monitoring efforts are looking for. Once the data is compiled, it will be reviewed by EPA and DEQ and then sent to health experts, and their review could take “several months,” likely “later this year at the earliest,” Bartos said in response to other questions.
“We do plan on presenting the data and making it public,” he said.
Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper Aden Associates, one of the city’s landfill consulting groups, said the efforts to improve gas collection efficiency at the landfill are working, but more is needed.
The landfill gas collection system is currently producing about 420 cubic feet of gas per minute — up from 250 cfm when mitigation efforts began. However, the goal is 1,000 cfm, Hoch said.
“That progress is considerable,” he said; however, it will likely be two to three months for planned additional wells to be drilled and then connected to the system.
Their goal, he said, is for no smells to escape. In response to a question, he said additional steps may be necessary to limit escaping odor.
The landfill has the capacity to accept garbage for another 23-25 years.
“With the way we typically regulate landfills, we have a closure plan, and that requires a design height for the landfill, [in] which we could cap it off and then monitor it through a post-closure care scenario,” said Jeff Hurst of DEQ. “Being that it is in a pit, that creates a lot of difficulties, so filling it is really the best option. The plan put forth by the city and their consultants is one we all agree with and one that will bring this under control.”
In response to questions, City Manager Randy Eads said closing the landfill will cost taxpayers an estimated $25 million, and closing it early would require the General Assembly to approve a waiver since early closing would go against the state and DEQ landfill closing regulations.
Another meeting is planned Aug. 10 at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.
