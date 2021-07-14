EPA official: No concerning findings in landfill air monitoring

“We do plan on presenting the data and making it public,” he said.

Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper Aden Associates, one of the city’s landfill consulting groups, said the efforts to improve gas collection efficiency at the landfill are working, but more is needed.

The landfill gas collection system is currently producing about 420 cubic feet of gas per minute — up from 250 cfm when mitigation efforts began. However, the goal is 1,000 cfm, Hoch said.

“That progress is considerable,” he said; however, it will likely be two to three months for planned additional wells to be drilled and then connected to the system.

Their goal, he said, is for no smells to escape. In response to a question, he said additional steps may be necessary to limit escaping odor.

The landfill has the capacity to accept garbage for another 23-25 years.