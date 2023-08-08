This isn’t your typical college lab course.

This particular lab is more than 2,190 miles long.

Emory & Henry College’s Semester-A-Trail program offers college credit for attempting a long-section hike of the Appalachian Trail along with training and an academic component.

More than two dozen Emory & Henry students earned college credit this summer in what Jim Harrison, director of the Center for Outdoor studies called “the definition of exceptional hands-on learning in a gorgeous outdoor lab.”

Emory & Henrys Outdoor Programming Specialist Lauren Smith participated in a section hike of the Appalachian Trail during the summer. Smith, who instructs students in preparing to undertake a section hike of their own in the Semester-A-Trail program, said her hike “prepared me to help students succeed on the trail,” noting that “the peacefulness and beauty is astounding.”

“Our students train and learn how to hike the trail to be prepared,” Harrison said. “Prior to the trip, they learn wilderness first-aid techniques and receive instruction on packing, nutrition, safety and mental wellness. Being on the trail for long periods of time can be physically and mentally challenging, yet so rewarding and breathtaking,” said Harrison.

The program is open to college students around the globe in addition to Emory & Henry students. Students from other institutions are welcome to transfer to Emory & Henry for the Semester-A-Trail to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime experience while earning college credits.

“I grew up hiking the A.T. and always had a dream of thru-hiking the trail,” said E&H senior James Tucker Grimshaw, an environmental studies major. “I’m most excited to meet new people that have adventure goals that are similar to mine,” he said before embarking on the Semester-A-Trail Program.

“I’ve always loved nature, as well as hiking and camping, so when this opportunity came along, I couldn’t help myself,” said University of Maryland transfer Matanya Loewenthal. “I first saw this program in a video someone sent me, and I signed up on the website within the hour. I’m glad I did.”

The Appalachian Trail, Grayson Highlands State Park, the South Fork of the Holston River and Hidden Valley Climbing Area are minutes from campus. Students who engage with the Center for Outdoor Studies hike, paddle and climb amidst the natural beauty of Southwest Virginia.

According to the E&H website, student hikers have a pair of options.

One is a section-hiker program, a 470-mile route from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Damascus, Virginia. The site says the hike begins in early March and typically is completed by late April.

The second option is the thru-hike.

Participants in Semester-A-Trail typically enroll in 12 to 15 credit hours; some are condensed courses on a seven-week schedule that are completed by departure for the trail experience, and others are project-pased and are begin before the hike and completed after. All participants take “Nature Writing,” “Stories of Place, Memory and Justice” and “Long Distance Hiking.”

The Center for Outdoor Studies is interviewing future students for the Semester-A-Trail Program for the spring 2024 cohort. The program encourages students to apply for a semester transfer from their home institutions.

Transfers have attended from Temple University, University of Maryland, Capital University, Olin College of Engineering, Bates College and more.

To learn more about the program and interest form, go to www.ehc.edu/ outdoor-program/semester-atrail.