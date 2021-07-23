Emory & Henry to begin equine-assisted therapy program

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College will soon begin offering a new Bachelor of Arts degree in equine-assisted therapy.

The college said Thursday that the program will begin this fall. The major is an interdisciplinary major blending psychology and equine studies courses, designed to provide students with a thorough knowledge of human psychology and psychopathology and how horses may be used to improve the psychological functioning of a wide range of individuals, the college said in a news release.

“This interdisciplinary program blends the college’s expertise in equine studies and psychology to create an opportunity for students who are interested in utilizing their knowledge and love of horses in order to offer therapeutic services to children and adults,” said Jessica Denniston, clinical assistant professor of equine studies. “This major provides an excellent path for students interested in receiving graduate training in various mental health fields as well as allied fields such as occupational therapy.”

The program will be based on the Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association (EAGALA) model of practice, so students will be prepared to become an EAGALA-certified therapist. EAGALA is recognized as the standard-setting organization in this field, the release states.