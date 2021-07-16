Emory & Henry students collect temperature data in Abingdon for statewide mapping project

Volunteers from Emory & Henry College collected temperature data Thursday across the town of Abingdon as part of a statewide project to better understand extreme heat waves.

After months of planning, students, faculty and community volunteers from more than a dozen colleges and universities across Virginia took to the streets. The teams collected data to show how heat varies across communities and determine where residents are most at risk during extreme heat waves, according to a news release from the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

Ed Davis, professor of geography and environmental studies at Emory & Henry, said 12 volunteers worked on eight routes around different parts of Abingdon, collecting minute-by-minute temperatures from 6-7 a.m., 3-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

“The NOAA project is to get solid data on how temperatures in our towns and cities are warmer than surrounding landscapes on hot days,” Davis said. “These are called heat islands, and they can be life-threatening. The majority of the temperature data available comes from the limited number of Weather Services stations and does not reflect the variety of temperatures experienced by the people living in various neighborhoods. We wanted Abingdon to be represented as one of the cities in Virginia in the national dataset.”