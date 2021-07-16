Emory & Henry students collect temperature data in Abingdon for statewide mapping project

Volunteers from Emory & Henry College collected temperature data Thursday across the town of Abingdon as part of a statewide project to better understand extreme heat waves.
After months of planning, students, faculty and community volunteers from more than a dozen colleges and universities across Virginia took to the streets. The teams collected data to show how heat varies across communities and determine where residents are most at risk during extreme heat waves, according to a news release from the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.
Ed Davis, professor of geography and environmental studies at Emory & Henry, said 12 volunteers worked on eight routes around different parts of Abingdon, collecting minute-by-minute temperatures from 6-7 a.m., 3-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
“The NOAA project is to get solid data on how temperatures in our towns and cities are warmer than surrounding landscapes on hot days,” Davis said. “These are called heat islands, and they can be life-threatening. The majority of the temperature data available comes from the limited number of Weather Services stations and does not reflect the variety of temperatures experienced by the people living in various neighborhoods. We wanted Abingdon to be represented as one of the cities in Virginia in the national dataset.”
Colleges from across Virginia, including the University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College, Roanoke College and others, traversed Abingdon, Arlington, Farmville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Petersburg, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach and Winchester.
Using specially designed thermal sensors, these “community scientists” drove and walked prescribed routes to record air temperatures and humidity over three specific times of the day during the hottest time of the summer.
The heat assessment project, dubbed Heat Watch, involves collecting highly detailed near-surface air temperature data for the purpose of relating land uses like asphalt parking lots, community green spaces and topography to temperatures, the release states. The project’s deliverables will include air temperature and heat index maps, datasets of participant temperature observations and a final report for each locality describing the methods, results and interpretations. Previous campaigns in Richmond (2017), Norfolk (2018) and Roanoke (2020) revealed temperature differences as large as 16 degrees Fahrenheit between the coolest and hottest places at the same time, invigorating local conversations about climate justice and land use policy, the release states.
The data generated from the project will tie into existing programs and initiatives, including public health, energy efficiency, climate change mitigation and resilience, emergency preparedness and management, urban forestry, land use planning, equity and social justice, community partnerships and student engagement.
“Community science initiatives like this heat mapping campaign have contributed immensely to our understanding of how environmental stressors are not felt equally across communities here in the commonwealth,” said Science Museum of Virginia Chief Scientist Jeremy Hoffman. “We look forward to supporting these community-focused projects, which not only help students connect science theory with real-life resiliency strategies they can apply in their communities, but also build social cohesion and help train the future green workforce.”
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn