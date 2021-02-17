Emory & Henry opens The Kitchen Closet for students with food insecurities

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College launched a food pantry Tuesday for students struggling to get enough square meals.

All students are welcome to go to The Kitchen Closet to “shop” for snacks, fresh fruit and refrigerated and frozen food and meals that can be reheated, according to the college.

Dr. Shelley Koch, chairwoman of E&H’s sociology department, said the new pantry meets a “clear need.”

“Overall, we know that food insecurity on college campuses is a serious problem,” Koch said. “In a survey conducted on our campus in February of 2020, we found that Emory’s campus was no different: Many Emory students experienced hunger and food insecurity.”

Sodexo, the college’s food service provider, will stock and continually replenish the pantry.

“Emory & Henry is committed to making sure that all our students have the support they need to learn and be successful,” Integrated Learning Director Joseph Vess said. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were students who did not have enough food, and today, there are even more. We feel The Kitchen Closet will ensure that all our students have enough to eat.”

The college said the pantry will also soon start offering toiletries.

Located just inside the Van Dyke Center, the pantry is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at ehc.edu/kitchencloset.