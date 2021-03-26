Emory & Henry launches mental health counseling degree program

MARION, Va. — Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences is launching a Master of Science program in clinical mental health counseling that will start this fall.

The school said in a news release that it’s accepting applications for fall 2021 and fall 2022 and will hold an online information session about the new program at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Over 24 months, students in the program — which the school said is “one of the most affordable” such programs in the region — will learn to identify and prevent emotional and mental health challenges and empower clients, the statement said.

“From the first semester, students will be engaged in experiential learning and you can see that come to life when you visit the classrooms and training spaces,” Dr. Stephanie Hall, the program’s founding department chairwoman and director, said in the statement.

“This program will include local clinical work in addiction counseling, grief and trauma, and family counseling with an emphasis on evidence-based practice,” she added.

Students interested in attending the Tuesday information session and applying for the program should visit www.ehc.edu/CMHC for more information, the statement said.