Emory & Henry hosts inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College community gathered Saturday to celebrate the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Festival at the college with guest speakers, music, and food.

During the festivities, John Holloway, the vice-president of the Emory & Henry College office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, or DEIB, explained that Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19, is a celebration to commemorate the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom, two years after the emancipation proclamation and the end of the Civil War.

“Juneteenth is the recognition of when, ultimately, slaves in Galveston, Texas, were free,” Holloway said. “Word (of the emancipation proclamation) did not make it to Texas, and so many of those families were enslaved for two additional years.”

For Holloway Juneteenth, which was made into a federal holiday by the Biden administration in June 2021, is about bringing communities together to acknowledge, discuss and celebrate the past and present.

“I really just want the community to come together and have a great time and to learn a little bit more about the resilience of African Americans and what they’ve been able to survive though,” Holloway said. “It’s also a chance for our community to come together beyond just African Americans, for everyone to come together and to really acknowledge our past, maybe even acknowledge some of the present divisions that we have.”

During the celebrations, Rebecca Grantham, the E&H Technical Services librarian, presented her research on the life of Squire Miller Henry, who was employed as a porter and laborer at the college from 1869 to 1918 and was one of the earliest residents of the Blacksburg neighborhood in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Attendees to the inaugural Juneteenth festivities at E&H were serenaded by various musicians, including Dennis Hill, Marva Wheeler, The Gospel Sensations, the Wolf Hills Jazz Quartet, and the Community Mass Choir.

Chinyere Mabry, who will attend the University of Mary Washington as a freshman next semester, described Juneteenth as a breath of fresh air.

“It’s an opportunity to uplift voices. I feel like this is a day that should be to recognize not only what happened back then, but all the steps that we have been making toward being better as a community,” Mabry said. “It’s a breath of fresh air, but that is one day of 365.”

For Elizabeth Hill, whose husband worked at Emory & Henry and whose six children attended the college as students, Juneteenth is a blessing.

“Things have gotten a lot better, we still have a long ways to go, but from where we’ve been and what we’ve been through, this is a blessing to come here today,” Hill said. “To celebrate this day that slaves were set free back in the times, and that we are free to come together today and enjoy each other.”