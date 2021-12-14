 Skip to main content
Emory & Henry graduates 32 from masters program
Emory & Henry graduates 32 from masters program

A total of 32 students from Emory and Henry’s Masters of Occupational Therapy (MOT) graduated Saturday at the Lincoln Theater in Marion, Virginia.

Included in the graduating class was Margaret Leonard of Bristol, Tennessee, Courtney Moore and Emily Wilson, both of Bristol, Virginia.

The 32 students hail from 11 different states including Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, New Mexico, Texas, Oregon, South Carolina, West Virginia, California and Utah.

“I am very proud of our MOT Program and this Class of 2021. We have outstanding faculty and staff that provide such a rich learning experience for our students,” Dr. Lou Fincher, senior vice president and dean of the School of Health Sciences at Emory & Henry, said. “I have no doubt that the members of the MOT Class of 2021 are going to make a meaningful impact on the lives of their patients. I am especially proud of these students’ significant achievements in the area of community service in support of this region.”

Emory & Henry College’s Health Sciences campus was launched in 2014 with the goal of preparing compassionate, patient-centered, highly-skilled health care professionals who not only provide quality healthcare to their patients but also actively engage in leadership and service opportunities within their professional organizations and communities.

