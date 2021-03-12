Emory & Henry College plans to return to in-person classes this fall

More information For updates, visit www.ehc.edu/covid19.

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College plans to return to in-person learning beginning this fall, the college announced Thursday.

The college’s goal is to welcome all students back to campus and return to a normal academic calendar, increased face-to-face instruction and recreational campus activities, E&H said in a news release. The first day of the fall semester is Aug. 16.

“Our main priority will remain the health and safety of the Emory & Henry community,” President John W. Wells said in the release. “The college’s COVID-19 task force has been monitoring the situation and is optimistic that we can return to a sense of normalcy soon.”

The college decided to return to on-campus instruction based on declining COVID-19 cases nationwide and regionally, as well as the vaccine rollout. The college will continue to follow the most updated guidelines from the state, health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release states. Students and staff will be asked to continue social distancing and wearing masks.