Emmett Tracy named founding dean of new Emory & Henry business school

EMORY, Va. — Emmett Tracy has been named dean of the new School of Business at Emory & Henry College.
Most recently, Tracy served as Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and dean of the School of Business at the African Leadership University.
“He brings a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a record of building programs that will serve us well," said Michael Puglisi, provost of Emory & Henry College. "I look forward to working with him and members of the team that we will be developing to create the School of Business as another signature component of Emory & Henry College."
