Elizabethton man arrested on child rape charges

An Elizabethton, Tennessee man was arrested today by the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office and charged with five counts of child rape.

According to a press release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Chambers, 21, is alleged to have participated in sexual contact with a child under age 13 on multiple occasions in an investigation that began in February.

Investigators presented evidence against Chambers to the Washington County Tennessee Grand Jury earlier this month. The Grand Jury found sufficient evidence that Chambers likely violated the law.

In addition to the five counts of child rape, Chambers was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old. He is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.