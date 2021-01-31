Elizabethton man arrested following pursuit

An Elizabethton, Tennessee, man faces multiple charges following a Friday night pursuit in Sullivan County.

Robert Jacob Ray, 29, was also charged with driving under the influence, open container law, driving while license is suspended or revoked, financial responsibility law, improper display of registration, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and resisting stop, arrest.

He was also wanted on a warrant charging him with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the Carter County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle which had struck one of their own cruisers, according to a news release. Deputies from Sullivan County pursued the vehicle on state Route 394 until it ended at the BP gas station in Blountville.

Deputies forcefully stopped the vehicle in the parking lot before endangering any residents, the release states.

As Ray was removed from his vehicle, deputies said a handgun and holster fell onto the ground. He’s being held at the Sullivan County Jail on $20,000 bail.