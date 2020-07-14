MARION, Va.—Eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Smyth County Sheriff's Office.
The cases include four bailiffs, one patrol deputy, one captain and two support staff, Sheriff Chip Shuler said.
The Smyth County Health Department, Saltville Medical Center, and Ballad Health are assisting the office with testing and guidance. The Smyth County Courthouse will be closed until Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office remains open, but citizens will need to use the door buzzers or call in, Shuler said.
"I ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing," Shuler said. "This virus is real."
