BRISTOL, VA. — Seven officers and a dispatcher at the Bristol Virginia Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads.
Eads said that the city government learned of the first positive cases on Thursday, July 16, and said that all eight of those staff members began to quarantine around that time. He added that some of them sought testing after experiencing symptoms linked to the virus. None of them have been hospitalized.
Eads said that 41 of the Police Department’s employees, including the eight who tested positive, have been tested for the virus so far.
“As a city management team, we’ve been preparing for this since Feb. 28,” Eads said. “So when it did happen, we had a plan in place of how to deal with it.”
“At this point in time, you have to assume that anyone can catch the virus at any given time,” Eads added. “I would encourage everyone to wear a mask, socially distance and recognize that the virus is a threat to everyone, and be smart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.