The Winds of the Mountain Empire, a 55-piece concert band primarily comprised of music educators, will present its sixteenth annual summer concert on July 16.
The 2023 Winds of the Mountain Empire program is entitled “Home Grown” and celebrates new works for band composed primarily by musicians with connections to our region. The concert will be in the auditorium of Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia on Sunday, July 16, at 4:00 p.m. The event is free of charge, but donations to help sustain the longevity of the organization are gladly welcomed.
For more information, email Winds of the Mountain Empire at windsme@comcast.net or search for Winds of the Mountain Empire on Facebook.