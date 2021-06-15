Education commissioner visits Bristol, Tenn. summer camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn made a new best friend Monday in rising Bristol, Tennessee first grader MaryJayne Barger during a visit to the district’s Summer STREAM Camp.
Fairmount Elementary School was the second stop in a three-week statewide bus tour called “Accelerating TN 2021.” The purpose of the tour, which will include visits to 50 school districts, is to highlight summer learning opportunities.
“The bus tour’s about celebrating our teachers and our schools and our districts and our students and our families for everything they’ve done this year,” Schwinn said.
She met MaryJayne in Kim Gassiot’s classroom, where she gathered the campers on the carpet to learn about letters and sounds.
Schwinn and her new buddy sat next to each other as MaryJayne helped Schwinn with some of the hand gestures Gassiot used to teach.
When Schwinn arrived at the school Monday, she was greeted by campers Farris Lamie, 9, Luciana Dunbar, 9, Kage Ristou, 10, and Jackson Walden, 10. The campers took turns explaining their favorite subjects at camp. Some of the reasons included coding robots, math and reading.
“What you hear today and what you heard from students is that they are loving summer camp,” Schwinn said. “It’s fun, and it’s exciting, and they are learning.”
After visiting Gassiot’s class, Schwinn’s next stop was down the hallway to Lori Brown’s classroom, where campers learned how to put letters together to make words.
The primary focus of the visit to the classrooms was to observe teacher instruction of foundation reading and literacy skills.
Following the tour, Schwinn spoke with district administrators, including Director of Schools Annette Tudor, Elementary Coordinator Tracy Easterling and Special Education Coordinator Rita Coe about the specifications of the camp.
More than 500 rising first through fifth graders from five elementary schools are attending the camp, which teaches science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math.
“It’s serving the needs of all of our students,” Schwinn said. “I think this campus in this district has done a phenomenal job in summer camp and, frankly, in all the work they did throughout the school year.”
After leaving Bristol, the bus moved on to the school systems in Sullivan County, Kingsport and Washington County.
“It’s incredible,” Schwinn said of the camp. “Something that is hard to even put words to is that you saw so many amazing programs integrated seamlessly into one summer camp experience.”
