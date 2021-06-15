Education commissioner visits Bristol, Tenn. summer camp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn made a new best friend Monday in rising Bristol, Tennessee first grader MaryJayne Barger during a visit to the district’s Summer STREAM Camp.

Fairmount Elementary School was the second stop in a three-week statewide bus tour called “Accelerating TN 2021.” The purpose of the tour, which will include visits to 50 school districts, is to highlight summer learning opportunities.

“The bus tour’s about celebrating our teachers and our schools and our districts and our students and our families for everything they’ve done this year,” Schwinn said.

She met MaryJayne in Kim Gassiot’s classroom, where she gathered the campers on the carpet to learn about letters and sounds.

Schwinn and her new buddy sat next to each other as MaryJayne helped Schwinn with some of the hand gestures Gassiot used to teach.

When Schwinn arrived at the school Monday, she was greeted by campers Farris Lamie, 9, Luciana Dunbar, 9, Kage Ristou, 10, and Jackson Walden, 10. The campers took turns explaining their favorite subjects at camp. Some of the reasons included coding robots, math and reading.

