EDUCATION BEAT: We are the United States

Most of my fellow Americans appear to be politically polarized regarding the current presidential election. But has it always been this way?
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, two of our presidents and beloved Founding Fathers, feuded publicly and privately for decades. Adams fervently believed the federal government should be strong and centralized, while Jefferson was equally zealous about a weaker federal government and more power invested at the local level.
The more one looks back at American political history, the more it appears that political polarization has always had its way. To varying extents at different times to be sure, but political polarization has apparently always been a fact throughout our two and a half wonderful centuries as a bastion of light and freedom to the world.
I have come to the long-thought-out conclusion that such dichotomy (however filled with bitter words it may at times entail) is not necessarily such an altogether bad thing for America. If everyone agreed politically, then why even have a vote at all?
Yes, we Americans could stand to strive a bit harder about being more civil to one another while we disagree on our politics. But apparently in order to preserve a more perfect Union — disagree we must.
There is, however, an infinitely infamous and devastatingly destructive historical precedent for the currently extreme polarization of American politics; and that would be the presidential election of 1860. That election literally tore the nation in half, North and South. Very few of us want such a drastic separation to happen again.
Yes, there will be many who will rant and rail about the perceived “unfairness” of the presidential election of 2020 (but only if the election results don’t go to suit them). However, even the most embittered citizens (be they Trump supporters or Biden supporters) are nowhere near as likely to secede and create their own country, as happened in America once upon a time.
I recently played “the devil’s advocate” with a couple of my friends. One friend is an adamant Trump supporter. The other is equally zealous for Biden.
(Please note that I have no intent of swaying voters in this presidential election. I am simply sharing some rather telling information related to the topic of this column.)
I initially tried “role playing” on my ardent Trump supporter friend. “Bill,” I said. “Trump is a racist. He’s an egotistical narcissist. And he’s proven to be a pathological liar many times over. Why vote for him?”
Lordamighty, I thought my lifetime friend might whip out his concealed weapon and point it toward me. Yes, he calmed down (somewhat) when I told him of my role play.
So next I tried my role playing technique on my avid Biden supporter friend. “Donna”, I said, “Biden will bring America to ruin. He’s a feeble-minded old geezer. And he’s nothing but a puppet for the far left Socialists. Why vote for him?”
My old friend looked at me in utter disdain and disgust, then turned around and abruptly walked away. Yes, I ran after her and relayed my reasons for my words.
Both Bill and Donna are intelligent, good, sane, reasonable people. (Yes, they both remain my good friends.)
Yet if we put them in a room together alone and tell them to talk politics, we might begin to think the Civil War was peaceable in comparison. If we perceive our cherished candidate as being attacked, any politically polarized American does tend to overreact.
When the votes are all cast and counted, we the people must all remember; we are not the Divided States of America. We are the United States. On that regard, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams (in spite of their vastly polarized political views) always agreed. As should we.
Speaking of a more local vote, I recently received a letter in the mail from another old friend, who also happens to be a pastor of a local Bristol church.
My pastor/friend wrote, in part, “Ben, I have given an open mind and some long deep thought on how to vote regarding the resort and casino in Bristol, Virginia. I believe that voting yes is the right thing to do.”
Regardless of our political convictions, my friends, what a great way to decide how to vote; with an open mind and some long deep thought.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!