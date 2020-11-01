EDUCATION BEAT: We are the United States

Most of my fellow Americans appear to be politically polarized regarding the current presidential election. But has it always been this way?

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, two of our presidents and beloved Founding Fathers, feuded publicly and privately for decades. Adams fervently believed the federal government should be strong and centralized, while Jefferson was equally zealous about a weaker federal government and more power invested at the local level.

The more one looks back at American political history, the more it appears that political polarization has always had its way. To varying extents at different times to be sure, but political polarization has apparently always been a fact throughout our two and a half wonderful centuries as a bastion of light and freedom to the world.

I have come to the long-thought-out conclusion that such dichotomy (however filled with bitter words it may at times entail) is not necessarily such an altogether bad thing for America. If everyone agreed politically, then why even have a vote at all?

Yes, we Americans could stand to strive a bit harder about being more civil to one another while we disagree on our politics. But apparently in order to preserve a more perfect Union — disagree we must.