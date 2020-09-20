EDUCATION BEAT: Vote yes for Bristol

The most important matter on which the citizens of Bristol, Virginia will vote this year may very well not be the U.S. presidential election. Our most important vote, instead, may be regarding the upcoming referendum to “give the go or no” to the Bristol Resort and Casino. Voting is already open now by early mail-in. Opportunity for registered voters in Bristol, Virginia to go in-person to the polls will be held locally in Bristol on Nov. 3. (Visit: YesforBristol.org)
I could state a bunch of “statistics” here in this column — and they would all provide ample support for giving a “yes” toward allowing this project. But I’m not a “numbers” type of guy. I am a “people” person. However, I can tell you the following astounding statistic: We the people of Bristol will spend no public money of our own on developing this tremendous venture — yet we (and the entire regional area) will reap untold tens of millions of dollars in economic revenue.
As with most things in this life, whether or not to support this project by vote comes down to “education” (knowing the truth). Without knowing the truth, fear can tend to twist even the most well-intentioned of minds.
This project will spawn the creation of an untold number of new small local businesses and thousands of good-paying local jobs.
This project will bring millions of direly needed dollars to our money-starved Bristol Virginia Public Schools (a system from which I recently retired, and for which I can personally vouch as being immensely deserving and second to none).
Indeed, our entire city council and school board have already both unanimously voiced their full support of this venture, for many reasons.
I am quite sensitive to anything that would possibly “take advantage” of the poor, having also taught at the Bristol Jail for many years. Indeed, I have devoted my entire life (literally) to serving the poor and helping them learn how to uplift themselves from poverty through the Great Equalizer: education. Therefore, I personally researched this project with all that in mind.
Lo and behold, back when the idea for the Bristol Resort and Casino was originally made public, I was blessed to be personally invited to take a thorough two-hour tour of the property by none other than the two main investors themselves, Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy. I set foot in virtually every part of the old Bristol Mall (yes, it brought back fond memories). I discovered that the casino itself will occupy less than 10 percent of the entire complex. The remaining space will be for family dining, shopping, a gigantic live venue for musicians (local and world-renowned) and a world-class convention/conference center.
Speaking of Jim and Clyde, I can assure you that they not only possess brilliant business minds, but they are two of the nicest men you’d ever want to meet. Both men live locally, and they both want what is best for all of us here in the region. That may seem insignificant to some, but it is a big thing with me.
It is also no small thing that Hard Rock Café has now joined forces as a partner in this project, bringing along their globally recognized track record of success around the world. If ever a project is being done up “right,” this one is.
Today (the Thursday prior to the printing of this column) I was invited out again to the site of the Bristol Resort and Casino to view the unveiling of a model of the final product. I am now at a loss for words to further describe the good this entire project will do for Bristol and our entire region.
Yes, I have thoroughly researched this entire project — and have very thoughtfully considered all its possible long-term impacts on our local citizenry. And much like the vast majority of my friends with whom I’ve spoken about the project, I have come to see it for what it is: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help better the lives of countless people in a region that is currently beset by poverty and loss of opportunity.
Join me, my friends, in voting “yes” for Bristol. On behalf of all the good people of Southwest Virginia and Upper East Tennessee — thank you.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
