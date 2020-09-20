EDUCATION BEAT: Vote yes for Bristol

The most important matter on which the citizens of Bristol, Virginia will vote this year may very well not be the U.S. presidential election. Our most important vote, instead, may be regarding the upcoming referendum to “give the go or no” to the Bristol Resort and Casino. Voting is already open now by early mail-in. Opportunity for registered voters in Bristol, Virginia to go in-person to the polls will be held locally in Bristol on Nov. 3. (Visit: YesforBristol.org)

I could state a bunch of “statistics” here in this column — and they would all provide ample support for giving a “yes” toward allowing this project. But I’m not a “numbers” type of guy. I am a “people” person. However, I can tell you the following astounding statistic: We the people of Bristol will spend no public money of our own on developing this tremendous venture — yet we (and the entire regional area) will reap untold tens of millions of dollars in economic revenue.

As with most things in this life, whether or not to support this project by vote comes down to “education” (knowing the truth). Without knowing the truth, fear can tend to twist even the most well-intentioned of minds.

This project will spawn the creation of an untold number of new small local businesses and thousands of good-paying local jobs.