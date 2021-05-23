EDUCATION BEAT: There is no such thing as ‘step’ children

First off, there is “no such thing” as “step” children. Either they are your children, or they are not. There are no “steps,” in my opinion. Steps are something we walk on. Children are something we uplift.
My friends, if you are blessed with children or grandchildren who some may refer to as “steps,” I know you will understand and appreciate this column.
My daughter came into my life when she was 8 years old. I did not know her prior. Unlike my son, she did not inherit half my gene pool (though our family thinks that her son, my grandson, does act and think a lot like me, gene pool or not).
While it is true that blood makes certain people close genetic kin, blood does not make those same people family. Only love can do that. Love is the unseen and unbreakable tie that binds our hearts together. As family.
I never promised my daughter that I would always treat her “the same” as I would my biological son. That would not have been a wise promise, as different children have different needs.
And I never told her that I loved her “the same” as I did my son. An untruth that would have been, as no two ways of loving people are the same.
But I did love her with all my heart, as best I possibly could. It took her some time (why should anyone expect otherwise?) but she eventually responded in turn and in full.
If you know my daughter, LeAnn, and her husband, Doug, then you know they are two of the finest and hardest-working people in Bristol. (I might also add that my daughter’s husband has become like a “son” to me, not a son “in-law”.) Although both are highly intelligent, they have no college degree. They each married the loves of their lives while still very young, which led to having children early. Both have worked hard to better themselves and have, over time, moved up into management at the businesses where they began work.
Along the way, they learned (as we all “learn” to be good parents – there is no textbook) to become the most wonderful and loving parents to their children; my grandchildren, Allie and Aaron, who are both currently attending college while working full-time.
Yes, the grandchildren apparently “inherited” the strong work ethic of my own parents (again, though they were in no way biologically connected). Oh, and Allie even wants to become a teacher, like her Popaw Ben.
I see both of my adult grandchildren as often as possible (with their busy lives, et cetera. …). In fact, just this past Saturday we hiked for a couple of hours together in the woods. At this point in our lives, just spending some time together is our greatest treasure. Perhaps that has always been our greatest treasure.
I gave them my time. I attended everything they were ever involved in. Sports, mostly, for them. I followed them from event to event, from ballgame to ballgame, personally attending several hundred such occasions over the years.
At one ballgame I even caught one of Aaron’s home runs in my hat while standing beyond the left center field fence. (Well, OK, I choked and dropped it. But as with so many things in this life, it was the “attempt” that mattered most.)
Just a couple of years ago, the family was sitting around talking when the conversation came up that I was what many people would call their “step” grandfather. Both grandchildren appeared a bit surprised. They said they had never known it. Of course, we had told them both when they were young about all the appropriate family “history,” but they seemed to have forgotten that over time and remembered only that I was their “grandfather.” The revelation that their collective memories were apparently altered by a lot of time and love proved to be one of the most memorable moments of my life.
My mother had a singularly beautiful way of referring to all children, whether they be biological, foster, adopted, or so-called steps. “No children are really ours. We are just borrowing them all from God for a while.”
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a recipient of the McGlothlin Award for Teaching, and the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.