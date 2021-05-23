EDUCATION BEAT: There is no such thing as ‘step’ children

If you know my daughter, LeAnn, and her husband, Doug, then you know they are two of the finest and hardest-working people in Bristol. (I might also add that my daughter’s husband has become like a “son” to me, not a son “in-law”.) Although both are highly intelligent, they have no college degree. They each married the loves of their lives while still very young, which led to having children early. Both have worked hard to better themselves and have, over time, moved up into management at the businesses where they began work.

Along the way, they learned (as we all “learn” to be good parents – there is no textbook) to become the most wonderful and loving parents to their children; my grandchildren, Allie and Aaron, who are both currently attending college while working full-time.

Yes, the grandchildren apparently “inherited” the strong work ethic of my own parents (again, though they were in no way biologically connected). Oh, and Allie even wants to become a teacher, like her Popaw Ben.

I see both of my adult grandchildren as often as possible (with their busy lives, et cetera. …). In fact, just this past Saturday we hiked for a couple of hours together in the woods. At this point in our lives, just spending some time together is our greatest treasure. Perhaps that has always been our greatest treasure.