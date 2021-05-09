EDUCATION BEAT: The world is only a touch away

I have now thoughtfully fulfilled my patriotic duty toward my fellow citizens by completing my COVID vaccination. Science and truth, as opposed to fear and conspiracy theories, have won out for me.
My hopes are that we can all someday, some way, go back to hugs and handshakes again.
Some very astute people have made the claim that any one of us is perhaps only about six handshakes away from everyone else on Earth, simply by the vast network of interconnections that exist across the whole of humanity. This claim is hard to quantify, but it is an interesting and very real possibility.
Because I once shook hands with the following people, I have become but one (yep, only one) touch away from some of the most famous and interesting people who have ever walked the planet.
Carroll Dale: The Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer once paid a visit to my childhood home in Bristol, offering me (on behalf of his alma mater, Virginia Tech) a full collegiate golf scholarship. I kindly declined the gracious offer. But not before I shook hands with an NFL legend, a man whose hand shook the hands of Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw (among countless other pro football hall of famers).
President Barack Obama: I wrote previously about my meeting with this man in the White House (as part of my induction into the National Teachers Hall of Fame). As a result of shaking the president’s hand, I now stand one handshake away from the leaders of many a nation on Earth, in addition to several former American presidents.
Michael Jordan: I also previously wrote about my encounter with MJ in a Charlotte hotel. He was pushing an elderly veteran in a wheelchair to his room. I shook the hand that shook the hands of Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, to name just a few NBA legends.
Steven Tyler: I once swiped a “high five” with the lead singer of Aerosmith while walking a city street with my date after midnight. Just a few hours earlier, the band from Boston had played at the Knoxville Coliseum. The craziest thing was I didn’t even recognize the rock and roll legend (as he was partially incognito). But the young lady I was with immediately screamed in glee at the dude (who did look a bit like a lady) as he “walked this way.” I imagine Steven T. also hit palms with endless music royalty over his long career, from ZZ Top to Mick Jagger to Linda Ronstadt.
Tom Watson: I was once blessed to play a round of golf with one of the greatest golfers who ever lived. This man affectionately called me “Hillbilly,” no doubt due to the hat I wore and the dialect with which I spoke. Tom shook hands with the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer (the list is endless).
Homeless Lou: Some in Bristol will know of this man. For many years, he could often be spotted walking barefoot with his dogs in the area around exit 5 off Interstate 81. Lou had homelessly roamed much of the USA for most of his adult life, before finally “settling down” in a hidden field here in Bristol. Being an amiable soul, Lou had no doubt shaken the hands of countless other homeless/nameless souls along his cross-country journeys; souls who I feel sure are to be “valued” each in their own way as even the most famous I have mentioned.
Digger: This inmate from Eastern Virginia whom I taught at the Bristol Jail had killed several men in street gang encounters. However, “D” (short for Grave Digger) loved coming to my Bible study class. He never missed. This man, who had been tortured, abused and beaten throughout his childhood, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. The last time I saw him he gave me a “brother” hug. Imagine (if any of us possibly can) the unspeakable measure of pain and anguish with whom he has shared a touch during his life on this Earth. And I remain only one human touch away from them all.
I am a true believer in the power of touch. I hope we can all eventually reclaim that power. Somehow. Some way. Because. We need to realize how close and interconnected we all really are.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.