EDUCATION BEAT: The world is only a touch away

Michael Jordan: I also previously wrote about my encounter with MJ in a Charlotte hotel. He was pushing an elderly veteran in a wheelchair to his room. I shook the hand that shook the hands of Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, to name just a few NBA legends.

Steven Tyler: I once swiped a “high five” with the lead singer of Aerosmith while walking a city street with my date after midnight. Just a few hours earlier, the band from Boston had played at the Knoxville Coliseum. The craziest thing was I didn’t even recognize the rock and roll legend (as he was partially incognito). But the young lady I was with immediately screamed in glee at the dude (who did look a bit like a lady) as he “walked this way.” I imagine Steven T. also hit palms with endless music royalty over his long career, from ZZ Top to Mick Jagger to Linda Ronstadt.

Tom Watson: I was once blessed to play a round of golf with one of the greatest golfers who ever lived. This man affectionately called me “Hillbilly,” no doubt due to the hat I wore and the dialect with which I spoke. Tom shook hands with the likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer (the list is endless).