EDUCATION BEAT: The value of work

“While you’re restin’, come over here a minute.”

As a child, I knew I was in for a load of work whenever I heard those words associated with my name.

Neither my mother nor my father was afraid of work. It seemed that both were always busy at something worthwhile and meaningful. (Their generation is referred to by some as the “greatest” — for more than one reason.)

I could scarcely walk before I had daily chores. And I commenced working for my own spending money at age 9, happily mowing grass, raking leaves, and shoveling snow off driveways at $2-$3 a pop for neighbors.

Yet at the time, little of it seemed like work to me. So much was the fun that my parents taught me to have with any work I did under the sun.

Nowadays, the definition of “work” is changing and evolving quickly. The pandemic sent many to work from home for over a year. Now many have found they want to stay there, if possible.