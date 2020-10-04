Education Beat: The rise of the machines

Several of my former teaching colleagues have recently told me, “You retired at a good time.” (I retired this past school year.) They tell me how excruciating an ordeal it is to daily transform what was once face-to-face, hands-on teaching and learning into a virtual electronic world.

I lamented the day this type of teaching and learning would become the norm. No, COVID-19 didn’t cause the electronic transformation of public education, although it has certainly served to hasten it. Our nation’s children are swiftly becoming “at one” with electronic machines, tied to a computer as they are much of the day (and sometimes half the night, if they have their own mobile device at home).

I blame no one for all this rush toward predominately online learning. And it may very well not be altogether a bad thing. In fact, in time, it could become a very good thing (as are most all new things, given enough time). The situation is what it is. Finding ways to make the best of it has become the primary challenge of educators everywhere. Some of my teacher friends appear to already be adapting. Teachers are miracle workers. I observed them in action for 30 years up close and personal. I feel confident they will eventually adapt. The children, being more malleable and already considerably addicted to electronic engagement, will likely adapt much sooner.