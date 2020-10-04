Education Beat: The rise of the machines

Several of my former teaching colleagues have recently told me, “You retired at a good time.” (I retired this past school year.) They tell me how excruciating an ordeal it is to daily transform what was once face-to-face, hands-on teaching and learning into a virtual electronic world.
I lamented the day this type of teaching and learning would become the norm. No, COVID-19 didn’t cause the electronic transformation of public education, although it has certainly served to hasten it. Our nation’s children are swiftly becoming “at one” with electronic machines, tied to a computer as they are much of the day (and sometimes half the night, if they have their own mobile device at home).
I blame no one for all this rush toward predominately online learning. And it may very well not be altogether a bad thing. In fact, in time, it could become a very good thing (as are most all new things, given enough time). The situation is what it is. Finding ways to make the best of it has become the primary challenge of educators everywhere. Some of my teacher friends appear to already be adapting. Teachers are miracle workers. I observed them in action for 30 years up close and personal. I feel confident they will eventually adapt. The children, being more malleable and already considerably addicted to electronic engagement, will likely adapt much sooner.
Evolution happens. It has always happened. It will always continue to happen. It is the way of all things in our physical universe. It is one of the most provable facts in our existence. Things change. They do. They just do. And that includes humans, too. We are not exempt from change, from evolving.
I have been reading the handwriting on the wall for quite some time now. My last few years teaching I was “written up” more than once for not employing the use of electronic learning more often in my classroom.
Yet, whenever I asked my students which they preferred, time on a computer or time outside in nature, I virtually always got the same answer; nature it was.
I do worry very much about our children potentially missing out on developing the real-life social skills so necessary for life success and basic happiness. If there is one thing that sets us apart as humans, it might well be our ultra-intelligent social skills. Certainly, we do not learn social skills best while on a computer, no matter how fascinating Zoom may be.
Our current curve toward becoming one with machines can paint a very dire social future for our children and our children’s children. And it is indeed a dire future; if our measure is in regard to humans remaining fully human.
It may surprise many of us that few, if any of us, are fully human anymore.
Do you wear contacts? Do you have fillings in your teeth? Do you have anything artificial in your body at all? If so, you are somewhat of a cyborg already.
Now just wait until you and I strap ourselves into one of those self-driving cars. Talk about learning to become one with a machine.
If one accepts that all things change, then one can better accept that humanity will inevitably, eventually, evolve into electronic machines.
I’m just not there yet.
Call me old school. But I sure hanker for gathering a group of students together for a story, then us all going on a big ol’ adventurous hike in the real (not virtual) woods.
Oral storytelling and hands-on hikes were the primary ways I taught during my career — and I dare say those methods transferred learning to students at least as well as the newest computer program nowadays under the sun. (Yes, nowadays we’d follow currently needed safety procedures for storytelling and hikes — wearing masks and staying at a proper social distance — but we’d still do it.)
I do hope those days and ways are not gone forever. Yet.
I long to hold on to them as much as we can, for as long as we can. And I aim to do my part in promoting that such a holding on be done.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
