Education Beat: The rights of women: Here, there, everywhere

One hundred years ago this very year in America, women were finally allowed the right to vote.
The ancient Greeks, those brilliant inventors of democracy, initially deemed all adult males (not deemed to be slaves) as “equal.” This happened “a pretty good while back,” as my dad would say.
Over time, this form of democracy became largely lost among the nations of the world.
Eventually a bunch of white men in wigs gathered on July 4, 1776, and revitalized the original Greek democracy ideal. While enacting considerable leaps of equality for all adult white males — they left out any slaves, Native tribes and all women.
Then along came a guy named Lincoln who pushed the idea that slaves ought to be freed and the males among their population be allowed to vote, too.
Finally, one human lifetime ago (just “a little while back”), the female half of humanity presently living in America were finally allowed to vote.
However, most women worldwide still do not fare nearly so well, even today. In a vast number of places on this planet, it remains an insurmountable social curse if you are born a female. You will never receive the rights of your fellow male compatriots. In fact, hundreds of millions of women currently live lives of virtual slavery across the face of the globe. In too many nations a man still “owns” his wife as if she were property, even having the right to rape them any time he wishes. At best, countless women are thought of us second-class citizens in much of the world. They are treated little better than cattle. Or worse, if one can imagine.
It is perhaps humanity’s next big leap in reason to provide women with equal rights across this globe of ours. In every country. In every village. In every home. Like today in America. Finally. Supposedly. On paper, anyway.
Tiger Woods is almost universally referred to as being of African ancestry. This is because his father was of African ancestry. But what about his Asian mother? She is from Thailand and of full Thai ethnicity. Although half his genes come directly from his mother, I have never known Tiger to be referred to as “Asian-American.” This disparity is obviously due to a male-dominated culture, one that considers the father’s bloodline as pre-eminent in virtually all matters, both societal and legal. Biologically speaking, if any parent “earns” the right to have a child go by their last name, surely it would be the one who carried the child around inside their body for nine months.
I was born to a strong and compassionate mother. I grew up as the only boy between two equally compassionate sisters. Therefore, I got a full dose of female influence in my life, likely leading me to be a “kinder, gentler” soul than had I been raised by a class of male warriors in ancient Sparta.
As a teacher, I once happily conducted various Nature camps over the summer weeks, teaching hundreds of local school children. One of our favorite activities was to play “survivor” games in the woods. We divided up into “tribes.” It never ceased to amaze me how often “girls only” tribes were able to “survive” these ordeals (find water, build a campfire, gather edible berries, etc.) better than “boys only” tribes. It became obvious to me that it was perhaps the inherent tendency for girls to cooperate and trade resources with all the other tribes (as opposed to the boys’ tendency toward intense “my tribe first” competition) that allowed this to happen.
Which brings me to wonder aloud on paper; if the world’s governments were all headed up by women — would they be so quick to go to war as many do now? Perhaps there’s something special about carrying a living being around inside one’s body for nearly a year that makes one strongly protective of all women’s children everywhere.
So celebrate with me, my friends. Celebrate that (in America, at least) your mother, your sister, your wife and your daughter are not treated as cattle. As property. As second-class citizens. As being so unintelligent that they cannot decide how to vote.
But let’s not stop there. Let’s work hard and meaningfully at promoting the rights of women worldwide. No, not just to vote. But to be treated as human beings.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
