EDUCATION BEAT: The genius of acting silly

The other great factor may be visual. If children are not seen sitting at their desks quietly (these days glued to a screen), then it can “appear” that they are not learning as much. And whether we admit it or not, in public education we are often very much about “looking good” to the public. After all, the public pays the taxes that keep us all in business.

Yes, it takes a bit of risk to play meaningfully and get silly with a group of children. But the rewards are so unfathomably great, both for the teacher and student alike.

My classroom was filled with fun. Pretty much all day long. Just ask any colleague who ever taught alongside me. They will (hopefully) tell you that they liked me very much personally (I was always nice to my colleagues; they were always so easy to be nice to). But I feel sure they will also be quick to tell you that my classroom was often filled with intermittent bursts of loud laughter.

But again, it was noisy by intentional design and with a great purpose; children learn best (and remember what they learn longer) when they are having fun.

Since I am no longer surrounded by children daily, I act silly and have fun now with my cats. We play hide-and-seek. We chase each other.