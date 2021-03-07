EDUCATION BEAT: The genius of acting silly

About a year ago now, a concerned and caring colleague came to see me one afternoon after my students had left my classroom. “Ben,” she said, “I know you are retiring this year and I worry about you. I seriously worry about your mental health. You have played with little children for so long, every day, all day long, for most of your life. What will you do now?”
My colleague was right. I don’t have enough fingers (or toes) to count how many times I was verbally reprimanded (or whispered about) for being too “silly” with my students. “You need to grow up, Mr. Talley,” I even heard directly from one administrator.
But there was “method” to my “madness.” I had done my research; children learn better when happily at play. (However, it does not take a lot of formal research for any of us to know this as a universal truth. Most any grandparent knows how to engage children in a meaningfully fun and playfully silly manner, regardless of their formal education.)
So why don’t many teachers/caregivers “have fun and get silly” more with children, especially in public schools?
There are likely two great factors. One is surely the “control” factor. Teachers and administrators are constantly, moment by moment, keenly aware of “losing control” of a classroom. It is perhaps a classroom teacher’s greatest fear when supervising a group of children.
The other great factor may be visual. If children are not seen sitting at their desks quietly (these days glued to a screen), then it can “appear” that they are not learning as much. And whether we admit it or not, in public education we are often very much about “looking good” to the public. After all, the public pays the taxes that keep us all in business.
Yes, it takes a bit of risk to play meaningfully and get silly with a group of children. But the rewards are so unfathomably great, both for the teacher and student alike.
My classroom was filled with fun. Pretty much all day long. Just ask any colleague who ever taught alongside me. They will (hopefully) tell you that they liked me very much personally (I was always nice to my colleagues; they were always so easy to be nice to). But I feel sure they will also be quick to tell you that my classroom was often filled with intermittent bursts of loud laughter.
But again, it was noisy by intentional design and with a great purpose; children learn best (and remember what they learn longer) when they are having fun.
Since I am no longer surrounded by children daily, I act silly and have fun now with my cats. We play hide-and-seek. We chase each other.
If I see a child somewhere these days, I practically lose my mind. I stoop down, change my voice to a “playful” tone, and directly engage them in some fun and silliness. Children are thrilled when an adult personally interacts with them on “their” level (again, most any grandparent could write a book about this).
Teachers, parents and caregivers (each and all), we need not worry that acting silly and having fun might give the impression to our learners that we are somehow not as intelligent as we might be. Einstein acted silly. You’ve seen the pics. Tongue out. Eyes wide open. Hair in disarray. Acting silly. Having fun.
Indeed, there exist many strongly supported scientific correlations between high emotional intelligence and a constantly wry and zany (yes, even silly) sense of humor. Silliness makes us all feel young again. And we all know that feeling childlike is good for our minds and our bodies and our souls, through and through, regardless of the date stated on our birth certificates.
I hereby publicly declare that I fully intend to continue “to have fun and act silly” anytime I want, anywhere I want, with whoever I want, for as long as my mind will let me. And someday when I grow old (I mean really, really old), no one will be able to rightly say that I have entered my second childhood.
Because I will have never left my first one.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence