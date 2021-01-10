EDUCATION BEAT: The emperor has no clothes

As were tens of millions of my fellow Americans, who somehow were hypnotized by the emperor to believe in wild and unfounded conspiracy theories regarding his removal from power by what was repeatedly and independently verified to be a remarkably free and fair election by the people of the land.

But how is it that so many good people were so remarkably fooled by the lies and deceit and smoke and mirrors of the American emperor?

When enough minds close themselves to reasonable thinking and choose to fill themselves up, instead, with unsubstantiated conspiracy theories, societal self-delusion can happen anywhere at any time.

Which is precisely why the topic of this column, education, is so all-important to us all if we want to remain free.

Once upon a time, the insanity of Great Britain’s King George fooled many good people in that magnificent country. A great deal of the British citizenry went along with whatever their ruler said, largely because they had “invested” themselves so much in the belief that he wore such beautiful clothes, so to speak.