EDUCATION BEAT: The blessings of giving

I have accumulated a vast storehouse of evidence that rails against the commonly held idea that most children are intrinsically selfish. To the contrary, over the course of 30 years and 2,000 children (nearly 10,000 if you count all the nature hikes on which I took various children), I saw countless little human beings who were so caring and giving and sharing that they would put most adult saints you care to name to shame.
Most of my friends know I dress up as Santa each year and visit the homes of needy families, the homeless and the lonely elderly. (Yes, this year Santa will be wearing a mask and standing six feet back after he knocks on each door.) I bring food, clothing, educational toys and games, books and (this year) vouchers to have pets spayed/neutered/vaccinated; seeking to meet whatever needs a family may have. Each family is unique, yes, but I generally know their individual needs beforehand (which is a great advantage to this Santa).
One year, when visiting a family with a dirt floor (yes, we have those here in Bristol), a little girl heard her father tell me that he wished I’d go to someone more needy, that they were fine. (He didn’t say this with a mean spirit at all, but with an honest and giving heart.)
The little girl had disappeared while I was talking to her father. Upon return, she smashed her tiny piggy bank on the floor. After stooping down, she then raised up with not a coin missing from her two little hands and said, “Please give this to the poor, Mr. Talley.”
Another time, I had a little boy bring his beloved baseball glove to class the day that school let out for the holidays. The glove was worn and torn. Oh, but I knew how much Robby loved his glove, for I had also coached him in baseball. When I asked him why he had brought it, he answered, “Mr. T., I knew there might be some kids here that wouldn’t get much for Christmas. If there is, I wanted to give them somethin’ really special. And there’s nothin’ more special in the whole world than my baseball glove.”
I let Robby enjoy the moment, for I knew he’d remember it forever, as would I, indelibly entrenched within each of our souls (indeed, there is nothing like the feeling of giving to someone in need — nothing else quite like it in all the world).
The standard procedure expected of me as an adult would have been to talk him out of it. But I somehow felt led to let him continue, to let the situation strengthen his already monumental character even more. He turned to the class and asked if anyone there would like his baseball glove for Christmas. Of course, several self-centered, baseball-gloveless hands immediately reached for the ceiling. Then a boy who hadn’t raised his hand quickly turned to ask me if he could gather with the boys who had raised their hands and go over in the corner to talk about something. My head nodded in agreement.
In a moment they all returned from the corner, each one hugging Robby and telling him that he should keep his glove, that his “bein’ our friend” was the best Christmas present they could ever have.
I could hear the Little Drummer Boy playing his tune within them all.
These are the types of people you help me serve by donating to my cause, my friends. These are the needy poor children of Bristol. This is how they really act. This is who they truly are.
If you feel led to donate, my friends, please mail to: Ben Talley, P.O. Box 861, Bristol, VA 24203. Or if you prefer using Venmo: Ben-Talley-7. About $100 gets a family. $200 gets two. $50 helps a lot. (In fact, you have received a flyer regarding this very topic, inserted into today’s edition of the Bristol Herald-Courier.)
And whether you have the monetary means to give or not, my friends, may you give of the richness of your heart to those around you this wonderful Season.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
