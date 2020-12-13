EDUCATION BEAT: The blessings of giving

Another time, I had a little boy bring his beloved baseball glove to class the day that school let out for the holidays. The glove was worn and torn. Oh, but I knew how much Robby loved his glove, for I had also coached him in baseball. When I asked him why he had brought it, he answered, “Mr. T., I knew there might be some kids here that wouldn’t get much for Christmas. If there is, I wanted to give them somethin’ really special. And there’s nothin’ more special in the whole world than my baseball glove.”

I let Robby enjoy the moment, for I knew he’d remember it forever, as would I, indelibly entrenched within each of our souls (indeed, there is nothing like the feeling of giving to someone in need — nothing else quite like it in all the world).

The standard procedure expected of me as an adult would have been to talk him out of it. But I somehow felt led to let him continue, to let the situation strengthen his already monumental character even more. He turned to the class and asked if anyone there would like his baseball glove for Christmas. Of course, several self-centered, baseball-gloveless hands immediately reached for the ceiling. Then a boy who hadn’t raised his hand quickly turned to ask me if he could gather with the boys who had raised their hands and go over in the corner to talk about something. My head nodded in agreement.