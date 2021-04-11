EDUCATION BEAT: The best time to be alive

“Oh, how I wish for the good ol’ days,” a dear friend moaned.
Another chimed in, “The whole world has gone to hell in a hand basket.”
(Don’t let the “doomsayers” and “nay sayers” bring you down, my friends. Instead, seek the truth. The truth will set you free.)
In the “good ol’ days,” my friends of color would not be allowed to attend the same school or church as me. Before civil rights laws were passed, all such friends were looked upon (by law) as separate from (and not equal to) us whiter folk.
In the “good ol’ days,” my female friends had very few career choices. Women were widely looked down upon as “inferior” to men. And for most of our country’s history, women were generally viewed as not being intelligent enough to vote.
In the “good ol’ days,” there was no such thing as widespread public access to vaccinations from the many various viruses and illnesses that ravage humankind. People had no choice but to constantly worry and fear as to when they or their loved ones would be attacked by some microscopic intruder (such as measles, tetanus, mumps, rubella, flu, whooping cough, polio, or tuberculosis) that could maim their bodies or kill them. Science has come a long way in making enormous progress to help ease such worries and fears.
In the “good ol’ days,” there was a major war going on somewhere virtually all the time. Since World War II and the dawn of the nuclear age (when we realized we could destroy ourselves), humanity has managed to greatly reduce the frequency and intensity of armed conflicts across the globe (especially when considering how many more billions of us there are now). Who knows? All nations may eventually learn to mutually share the planet in peace. We are certainly now headed more toward that possibility than we have ever been before in human history.
Man-made pollution is not nearly so rampantly unmitigated as when I was a child. Even as I type, we (as a nation and as a global community) are ultimately becoming more awakened in our collective surge toward clean and renewable energy. Human ingenuity is daily discovering new ways to create great-paying “clean energy” careers; directly resulting from our quest to preserve humanity’s only home, the Earth.
We have more religious freedom nowadays than ever before. When I was a child in public schools, I can remember being forced to sit and listen to someone else’s recitation of prayer and view of religion. Now any child or teacher in public schools can pray whenever they want, however they want, and practice (or refrain from) whatever religion they want (as long as they don’t enforce their prayer or view of religion on others). American public schools enjoy true religious freedom these days.
In fact, we Americans enjoy more individual freedoms now than ever before. I recall my mother talking to me as a child about my being drafted into the military service when I became an adult. There is no doubt now, however, that our nation’s going to a completely volunteer system of military enlistment (established when I was 15) has been met with astoundingly remarkable success. As a direct result, the pay scale and career benefits of our military service men and women have improved astronomically. The military has had no trouble filling its ranks with top‐quality people who are generally far better educated and enthusiastic about their service than would be the result of a forced enlistment (or draft). People who enjoy the individual freedom to choose their career path universally do a better job than those who are forced to do so solely by inscription.
And although we have come a very long way since the “good ol’ days” toward defeating segregation, environmental degradation, superstition, homophobia and gender discrimination, we still have a ways to go to secure full and equally meaningful career opportunity and individual freedom for us all; regardless of our ethnicity, race, sexual persuasion, disability or gender.
But all things considered, there has never been a more exciting and hopeful time for a human to be alive than here and now.
The truth is; we are living in the best of times that have ever been. Right here. Right now.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.