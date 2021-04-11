EDUCATION BEAT: The best time to be alive

In fact, we Americans enjoy more individual freedoms now than ever before. I recall my mother talking to me as a child about my being drafted into the military service when I became an adult. There is no doubt now, however, that our nation’s going to a completely volunteer system of military enlistment (established when I was 15) has been met with astoundingly remarkable success. As a direct result, the pay scale and career benefits of our military service men and women have improved astronomically. The military has had no trouble filling its ranks with top‐quality people who are generally far better educated and enthusiastic about their service than would be the result of a forced enlistment (or draft). People who enjoy the individual freedom to choose their career path universally do a better job than those who are forced to do so solely by inscription.