Education Beat: Teaching Sunday school

I am extremely honored and humbled to have been invited by a local Bristol church, none other than State Street United Methodist, to teach one of their Sunday school classes this very morning. (Yes, by Zoom. I plan to have my newborn granddaughter, Lenna Kate, present to say Hi to the class, if she’s awake at the time.) Though never officially a member of their flock, I always admired the Methodist focus on actually “doing” constructive and tangible good in the communities they serve, as opposed to spending so much of their time telling people who don’t believe as they do that they’re going to hell (as so often can become the apparent primary focus of many a denomination and/or religion).
(I should also interject here that I recently taught at Common Ground Fellowship of Bristol, a smaller gathering in number, but equally large in spirit for their giving to the poor and needy of Bristol. My personal thanks to all such houses of worship in Bristol, of all denominations and faiths. Bristol is blessed to have many such places; those who put love where their mouth is, so to speak.)
Way before I ever taught in public education, I taught a Sunday School class at a sweet little church in Bristol called Woodlawn Baptist.
I try in vain to recall any single specific Bible lesson I taught those young boys, and I doubt they can either, but I’ll bet we all remember my opening the classroom window and us climbing through it to go get us all an Orange Crush at Fred Jones Grocery down the street. Yes, we managed to crawl back through the window in time for regular church. (Indeed, the rumor floated that we did such a thing more than once. Perhaps, we did.)
Maybe I was not “cut out” to teach standard Sunday school. But then again, perhaps I was not “cut out” to teach standard public schools either. Both require following a lot of rules. I mean a “lot” of rules.
But my lifetime philosophy (teaching and otherwise) has always been; if there are unnecessary rules (and many are, right?), then don’t be afraid to break them in search of something better. Be a rebel, yes. But be a rebel with a cause.
By the grace of God, many wonderful administrators, so-called good test scores, and an eternity’s worth of sheer luck, I persevered at teaching in public schools and somehow made it through for an entire career.
As a part of the volunteer team of the Good News Prison and Jail Ministry, I taught “Sunday school” (evening Bible study classes) at the Bristol Jail for nearly 25 years. Though my class took place behind bars, I chose to take a no-holds barred approach to our spiritual learning. In my jail Bible study classroom, no topic was off limits. No opinion was dismissed as not being doctrinal. No words were labeled as sacrilegious. Group discussion, engagement, and inclusiveness were all paramount over anyone’s “insistence” that they knew the ultimate truth and one canonical answer for any matter, whatever it may be. Our only rule to follow was the unconditional Love of God in action for all.
Since people are what they “do,” and not what they “say they do,” we decided to focus on ways of “doing good” in this world. We all jointly strove to find ways to put into action the following words, widely attributed to John Wesley, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”
I must say, of all the classes I ever taught anywhere, those evening “Sunday school”/Bible study classes at the Bristol Jail may very well rank as my all-time favorite.
Since we’ll all be on Zoom this Sunday morning, I can’t invite my class to follow me through a window, down the street, and out into the world.
Or, maybe I can. Maybe I can invite everyone to begin attending Sunday school with me out in “the real world,” where there is a never-ending hunger and thirst for the doing of deeds clothed — not with denominational doctrine and religious theology — but with the unconditional Love of God in action for all.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.