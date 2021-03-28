Education Beat: Teaching Sunday school

Maybe I was not “cut out” to teach standard Sunday school. But then again, perhaps I was not “cut out” to teach standard public schools either. Both require following a lot of rules. I mean a “lot” of rules.

But my lifetime philosophy (teaching and otherwise) has always been; if there are unnecessary rules (and many are, right?), then don’t be afraid to break them in search of something better. Be a rebel, yes. But be a rebel with a cause.

By the grace of God, many wonderful administrators, so-called good test scores, and an eternity’s worth of sheer luck, I persevered at teaching in public schools and somehow made it through for an entire career.

As a part of the volunteer team of the Good News Prison and Jail Ministry, I taught “Sunday school” (evening Bible study classes) at the Bristol Jail for nearly 25 years. Though my class took place behind bars, I chose to take a no-holds barred approach to our spiritual learning. In my jail Bible study classroom, no topic was off limits. No opinion was dismissed as not being doctrinal. No words were labeled as sacrilegious. Group discussion, engagement, and inclusiveness were all paramount over anyone’s “insistence” that they knew the ultimate truth and one canonical answer for any matter, whatever it may be. Our only rule to follow was the unconditional Love of God in action for all.