EDUCATION BEAT: Teaching children about bears

As I neared the indescribable view at the top, I came upon two men returning back down the trail.

I yelled out, “Looks like I found the two bears who been eatin’ all these blueberries!”

One fellow grinned and said, “Me and my son ate as many as we could on our climb up! Say, if we see us a bear, or a coyote, or a rattlesnake, we’re gonna shoot ’em.”

It was neither the time nor the place to discuss whether it was “right or wrong” to shoot a peaceable creature just minding its own business. So I resorted to my favorite “weapon” humor.

“You fellows be safe goin’ down. But don’t worry about bears. If any are nearby they are likely leaned up against a tree bustin’ a gut, knowin’ that you two are gonna poop blue for two days.”

Why do so many people want to kill creatures they don’t understand?

Yes, black bears can kill us. However, you and I are exponentially more likely to be harmed by a human during our lifetime than by a black bear. Scientific statistics bear me out. But I have a personal testimony, as well.