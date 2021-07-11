EDUCATION BEAT: Teaching children about bears

Last week on July 4, I went solo hiking to one of my favorite places in all the world; up Flint Mill Trail on Holston Mountain. The view near the top, where a huge flat rock juts out toward and above the great Holston Valley, is beyond my ability to aptly describe. Perhaps I will make my best attempt in another column. (I will throw in here that South Holston Lake appeared as a blue sapphire far below, bedecked by a hundred tiny flecks of diamond boats.)
Arriving at the trailhead, I stepped out of my car and saw a young man riding by on a horse. He stopped when he saw me don my backpack. “You got a pistol on you?” he asked.
“No,” I replied. Then my facial expression asked “Why?” before my tongue did.
“Lots of bear sightin’s on this mountain the past few days,” he told me. “Better carry a gun.”
“I hope I do see a bear!” I said, quite cheerfully.
He gave me a look that he might have cast toward a young child who had no idea what they were talking about. Then he rode on.
About halfway up the mountain I encountered several ripe wild blueberry bushes. I noticed that most of the berries had been recently devoured. Was it a black bear? I surely hoped so. I have seen somewhere between 70 and 80 of the bruins over half a century of hiking the Appalachians. A black bear sighting never grows jaded to me (yes, I always strive to view wildlife safely from a proper distance).
As I neared the indescribable view at the top, I came upon two men returning back down the trail.
I yelled out, “Looks like I found the two bears who been eatin’ all these blueberries!”
One fellow grinned and said, “Me and my son ate as many as we could on our climb up! Say, if we see us a bear, or a coyote, or a rattlesnake, we’re gonna shoot ’em.”
It was neither the time nor the place to discuss whether it was “right or wrong” to shoot a peaceable creature just minding its own business. So I resorted to my favorite “weapon” humor.
“You fellows be safe goin’ down. But don’t worry about bears. If any are nearby they are likely leaned up against a tree bustin’ a gut, knowin’ that you two are gonna poop blue for two days.”
Why do so many people want to kill creatures they don’t understand?
Yes, black bears can kill us. However, you and I are exponentially more likely to be harmed by a human during our lifetime than by a black bear. Scientific statistics bear me out. But I have a personal testimony, as well.
Once while scurrying down a trail near Damascus at dusk, I came face to face with a big sow and her two cubs. She was upwind, so she couldn’t smell me as well as she might have. (Their big ol’ snout is a black bear’s main sensory organ. In normal conditions she would have smelled me for miles. Literally.) I was swiftly trying to make it back to my car by dark, meandering a shortcut through some thick laurel bushes.
Suddenly, I jolted to a complete stop. I was standing face to face with Mama Bear and her cubs.
Her two big paws swiftly maneuvered her cubs behind her. Had she so chosen, she could have ripped me apart like a termite-filled log. But she never charged. (Yes, I realize if it had been Mama Grizzly out West, I might not have escaped the encounter so unscathed.)
Then and there I promised Mama Black Bear (and our mutual maker) that I would henceforth take every chance I had in this life to promote the protection of, and appreciation for, her species everywhere.
My friends, how do you teach your children/grandchildren about black bears (or any wild animal; like coyotes, or spiders, and snakes)?
Do you teach your children to treat wildlife with fear and violence?
Or do you teach your children, instead, to reverently appreciate and preserve the unique magnificence of all our fellow creatures?
Just remember. You are not just teaching your children about bears. You are teaching them about life.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a winner of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.