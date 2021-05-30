EDUCATION BEAT: Teachers’ aides: Underpaid but not underappreciated

As any medical doctor will tell you, he/she is only as good as the staff (nurses and others) who aid them in their noble mission. The same can be said for classroom teachers. Without teachers’ aides, the efficacy of our mission is greatly diminished. And when we have good aides? I mean really, really good aides? Then. Wow. The sky is the limit for what we can do together for children.
Cindy Haderer earned her college teaching degree. Yet, for whatever reason, she was never hired as a full-time public school classroom teacher. She spent most of her life as a teacher’s aide. Some may say she “could have done more” had she been “more” than an aide. I strongly disagree. If you believe in “true callings” my friends, then you should see this lady in action. I was privileged to do so for many years on end. Right in front of me. Her compassion and humility were contagious, quietly spreading to all the children around her. Indeed, they spread to me, too.
Tonya Niermans, Chris McElraft, and Hannah Cooper were also my classroom aides for a while. Now all three are exemplary full-time teachers, with classrooms of their own, in the system from which I recently retired. Indeed, many a teacher’s aide realizes a goal to become a classroom teacher, directly as a result of their experience as an aide.
I have known hundreds of teachers personally in my lifetime. I have yet to meet a kinder one than Mrs. Niermans. As my aide, she taught me much about kindness (and I thought I was kind to-the-max already). My last year teaching I was privileged to watch her spread her gospel of compassion in a classroom right alongside me daily.
I also thought I knew how to use humor in the classroom with the best of them. Then I met the all-time master of the art; Chris McElraft. Chris served as my aide prior to his becoming a classroom teacher. When he was my aide, I saw Mr. Mac diffuse many a volatile situation with humor alone. Yes, I learned a great deal from him.
Hannah Cooper, who is now a full-time elementary teacher, was my aide with one particular boy who had special needs. She literally changed that young man’s life. And when we change a life, we change the world, my friends.
Dot Williams was my aide during my very first year of teaching. Dot had graduated high school with my mother and was already retired. Yet she wanted to “feel useful” by working directly with children. Dot not only became a well of wisdom for my students, but a valued and trusted friend to me.
One day, when I was asking students what they wanted to be when they grew up, a child spoke up proudly. “A teacher’s aide!”
Another child asked, “Don’t you mean a teacher?”
“No,” replied the child. “I want to be a teacher’s aide, just like Mrs. Rapp! She helps everybody all the time.” Indeed, I was privileged to watch Mary Rapp do exactly that. And she did it joyfully, day after day, for decades on end; all without an ounce of fanfare or an hour’s decent pay.
Once “a big ol’ commotion” broke out in the lunch line. I found a fifth-grade boy ready to punch another student. When I calmed the boy down enough to ask why, he told me, “Because ____ said teacher’s aides aren’t real teachers. But my momma is a teacher’s aide and I know she’s a real teacher.”
Yes, teachers’ aides are “real teachers.” In every sense of the word, I can assure you. (Of course, the same can be said for dedicated “substitute” teachers, but I can highlight their invaluable work in another column.)
Please forgive me for leaving out so many worthy and honorable teachers’ aides with whom I have taught, as I have now run out of space. No doubt I will write about others in the future.
My friends, please take a moment to thank the teachers’ aides at your local schools. They often never know it (such is their humility), but they help make the education world go around. Please take a moment to tell them how much they mean to us all.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award.