EDUCATION BEAT: Teachers’ aides: Underpaid but not underappreciated

As any medical doctor will tell you, he/she is only as good as the staff (nurses and others) who aid them in their noble mission. The same can be said for classroom teachers. Without teachers’ aides, the efficacy of our mission is greatly diminished. And when we have good aides? I mean really, really good aides? Then. Wow. The sky is the limit for what we can do together for children.

Cindy Haderer earned her college teaching degree. Yet, for whatever reason, she was never hired as a full-time public school classroom teacher. She spent most of her life as a teacher’s aide. Some may say she “could have done more” had she been “more” than an aide. I strongly disagree. If you believe in “true callings” my friends, then you should see this lady in action. I was privileged to do so for many years on end. Right in front of me. Her compassion and humility were contagious, quietly spreading to all the children around her. Indeed, they spread to me, too.

Tonya Niermans, Chris McElraft, and Hannah Cooper were also my classroom aides for a while. Now all three are exemplary full-time teachers, with classrooms of their own, in the system from which I recently retired. Indeed, many a teacher’s aide realizes a goal to become a classroom teacher, directly as a result of their experience as an aide.