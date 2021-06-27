EDUCATION BEAT: Teach your child to ‘do’ good, not ‘be’ good

“Be good!” It’s a phrase that’s oft heard emanating from the mouths of many a well-intentioned teacher and parent alike. However, I always preferred to encourage children to “do” good in the world, as opposed to “being” good. “Do” is an action verb. It connotes with “getting things done.” When I think back on my life, it’s not hard to discover what strongly molded such a philosophy within me.
If my mother was proud of someone (and I mean really-super-especially proud), her eyes twinkled. And she winked.
Helen Talley taught a ladies’ Sunday school class and children’s church for over half a century.
Take that previous sentence and chew on it for a moment before moving on.
Now travel with me back in time to when I was a young man of 20 summers. I had given up a full golf scholarship at ETSU to transfer to a Baptist college and study to become a preacher.
It was a bright and sunny June afternoon when my mother entered my drapery-darkened, lamp-lit bedroom to find me reading my Bible. I had read my Bible completely through from beginning to end several times that year already. And I was heaven-bent (or hell-bent, as you may choose) to keep reading the New Testament again and again until I had it completely memorized. Yep, all of it. Memorized.
Mom stood in the doorway quietly for a moment. I fully expected her to proudly say something to me about my “being good.”
But she didn’t.
In fact, she got angry. Very angry. Maybe about as angry as I ever saw her.
“Ben, quit layin’ around in that bed and get out there in the world and do some good!”
Shell-shocked by her unexpected barrage of words, I could barely speak. “But, Mom, I thought you’d be proud of me.”
Mom replied, “Anybody can quote some Bible verses and think they’re bein’ good. But not many really live it. Quit tryin’ so hard to ‘be’ good, Ben. Nobody can really be good, anyway. It’s why we all need grace. (She paused for a moment.) I’m not sure it matters that much if you never open a Bible again. But it matters a whole lot if you go out in the world and live it. You have a lot of love in your heart for people, but it’s all chained up in tryin’ to be religious. Now lay down that Bible and get to livin’ life and actually doin’ somethin’ for people.”
I was rendered speechless. My tongue wanted to move, to at least say something, but it couldn’t.
I very much struggled with what Mom said that day. The next 10 years or so my life took on many a different twist and turn and path. Some of my closest friends and family may even say a much “darker” path. Indeed, many are the deeds I did that I cannot proudly write about in a family newspaper. Perhaps that’s why Mom later referred to me as her Prodigal Son.
But time has taught me to ultimately see it all as a most wonderful “journey”. And like any great journey, one is not going to always travel in a straight line. Nor stay clear of trouble. Nor follow the easiest path.
Not too long before Mom died, she called me over to her bedside, in her dark lamp-lit room where she had been reading her Bible.
She whispered, “I know you never spent as much time in the Bible after that day I fussed at you for readin’ it so much. I used to wonder a lot if I said the right thing, especially with all the troubles you’ve had in your life, off and on, ever since.”
Like years before, I was speechless. I had some words I wanted to say, but I couldn’t open my mouth.
Mom continued. “I still don’t know if I was right or wrong about what I said back then.” She looked away for a moment, then turned her gaze back straight at me. “But I do know this; I sure don’t have to ask you if you lived it. You loved everybody you ever met. And you did your best to teach others to do the same.”
Then her eyes twinkled. And she winked.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a Bristol Mayors Award winner.