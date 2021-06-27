EDUCATION BEAT: Teach your child to ‘do’ good, not ‘be’ good

But she didn’t.

In fact, she got angry. Very angry. Maybe about as angry as I ever saw her.

“Ben, quit layin’ around in that bed and get out there in the world and do some good!”

Shell-shocked by her unexpected barrage of words, I could barely speak. “But, Mom, I thought you’d be proud of me.”

Mom replied, “Anybody can quote some Bible verses and think they’re bein’ good. But not many really live it. Quit tryin’ so hard to ‘be’ good, Ben. Nobody can really be good, anyway. It’s why we all need grace. (She paused for a moment.) I’m not sure it matters that much if you never open a Bible again. But it matters a whole lot if you go out in the world and live it. You have a lot of love in your heart for people, but it’s all chained up in tryin’ to be religious. Now lay down that Bible and get to livin’ life and actually doin’ somethin’ for people.”

I was rendered speechless. My tongue wanted to move, to at least say something, but it couldn’t.