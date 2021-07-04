EDUCATION BEAT: Supporting our independence while enjoying some great beach music

American public schools are not as independent as they might be. Some of the things they are required to do and teach are tied to nonsensical standards and rules that are forced upon them by federal lawmakers who sit somewhere far away in ivory towers; lawmakers who never taught a day in public schools in their lives.
Yet, our public schools still manage to maintain more independence than many might imagine.
The school boards, administrators, teachers, and staff whom I have known personally were daily finding ingeniously clever and practical ways “to play the game” of meeting all the required governmental regulations, while still exhibiting great creativity and providing wondrous opportunities for students. I was a firsthand daily witness to such creativity and opportunity as a classroom teacher in Bristol Virginia Public Schools for 30 years.
Now, my friends, if you would like to help further the independence of public schools, there are few things you could do better in life than to support the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation (you can visit the website directly at: bvpsfoundation.org).
Any money you send here (and, yes, your giving is fully tax-deductible) allows our local public schools to further “free up” meaningful creativity and wondrous opportunity, beyond the rigid arm of governmental intrusion, to directly meet the needs of students, teachers and community alike.
The mission of the Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation is stated as: “To enhance public education in the City of Bristol, VA by providing opportunities not funded by tax dollars.”
The following are some quotes directly from the foundation:
“Some of the things the Education Foundation provides monies for are: high school senior merit-based and need-based scholarships, creative classroom mini-grants, and permanently named endowed scholarships.”
“The foundation’s scholarships help address the financial barrier to post-secondary success. Nothing should keep students from pursuing their dreams. The foundation provides funds for graduating seniors for merit and need-based college scholarships; which may be used for expenses in any accredited two or four-year college, university, business school, or technical/trade school.”
“Classroom grants provide opportunities for teachers to go above and beyond. Teachers are unable to provide so many learning opportunities they desire for their classrooms due to nationwide budget cuts and financial constraints. Nothing should keep students from experiencing creative, hands-on learning. Our foundation awards grants to teachers who identify needs that are not being addressed and develop programs to address those needs with measurable success. Those teachers are then able to provide a unique and results-oriented learning experience for students filled with innovation, creativity, educational outcomes, and student benefits.”
I can personally vouch for the integrity and capability of all the board members. They are highly honorable people. Two are ex-students; such as George Denny, with whom I spoke specifically about the foundation just this past week.
I think it would be appropriate to state again the unique mission of the foundation: “To enhance public education in the City of Bristol, VA by providing opportunities not funded by tax dollars.”
To narrow it all down to one word to which we can all relate?
Independence.
On July 9, everyone can come help us celebrate the Declaration of Independence of our public schools. To quote the immensely likeable and brilliantly capable “people person” director of the BVPS Education Foundation, my friend, Vicie Dotson, “We are so excited to have beach music legends, The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, come to Bristol this summer. We are incredibly proud to be able to host a live concert fundraiser for our 10th anniversary as a foundation. We know how much the community here loves supporting live music, and the community has also been such a support for us through our fundraisers over the years.”
My friends, if you are able, please take the opportunity to come out and listen to The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, at the Gene Malcolm Stadium/Virginia High School Football Field on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. for a performance. Gates open at 5:30.
Tickets for this event are available now at www.itickets.com/events/453167 ... or at bvpsfoundation.org. I hope to see you at the concert, my friends.
And thank you for helping our public schools enjoy some independence, while listening to some great beach music. What could be more American than that?
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.