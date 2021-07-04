EDUCATION BEAT: Supporting our independence while enjoying some great beach music

I can personally vouch for the integrity and capability of all the board members. They are highly honorable people. Two are ex-students; such as George Denny, with whom I spoke specifically about the foundation just this past week.

I think it would be appropriate to state again the unique mission of the foundation: “To enhance public education in the City of Bristol, VA by providing opportunities not funded by tax dollars.”

To narrow it all down to one word to which we can all relate?

Independence.

On July 9, everyone can come help us celebrate the Declaration of Independence of our public schools. To quote the immensely likeable and brilliantly capable “people person” director of the BVPS Education Foundation, my friend, Vicie Dotson, “We are so excited to have beach music legends, The Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, come to Bristol this summer. We are incredibly proud to be able to host a live concert fundraiser for our 10th anniversary as a foundation. We know how much the community here loves supporting live music, and the community has also been such a support for us through our fundraisers over the years.”