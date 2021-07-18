EDUCATION BEAT: Supporting Bristol baseball

Please don’t do it. Please don’t skip this particular edition of my weekly column because you don’t like baseball. I can promise you; this edition is as much about life as it is about baseball. Promise.
Last Sunday eve, I took in a local Bristol State Liners game on the Virginia side of town at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Like all the revamped Appalachian League teams, the State Liners are comprised entirely of rising college freshmen and sophomores. No more professional baseball in Bristol. But that doesn’t mean that the chance to watch some great baseball is gone from our Twin City. Far from it. Indeed, thanks to my friend, Mahlon Luttrell (president and general manager of the State Liners), big time Bristol baseball remains alive and well. As does the sport’s singular opportunity to build character within our youth.
I mainly came to the game to watch a “local boy,” Matthew Buchanan of Lebanon. The young man did not disappoint. He pitched very well. However, that is not what pleased me most about coming to watch him play. When I found out he is going to attend the University of Virginia (Go, Cavs!) beginning this fall, that fact thrilled me even more than his pitching skills. After all, there is life after sports for virtually all our young people. A great education from a great university will set him up for life (regardless of any sports injury or unforeseen accident).
Another “local boy,” Justin Grimm, once sat in my third-grade classroom in Bristol, Virginia. One fine spring morning he brought his baseball glove to class with him. He asked me if he could “just carry it around.” I told him I loved the idea, and that he could even wear it as long as he listened in class and it didn’t bother anyone else. Now Justin owns a Major League World Series Championship ring that he can wear on that left hand, as a member of the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs.
Current VHS head baseball coach Mark Daniels and (retired VHS coach) Eddie Icenhour have led their teams to seven Virginia high school league state championships between them. But again, what I like best about their coaching is something more important than the final scoreboard; each of these men always strived to build strong character within their players; invaluable “life” attributes such as work ethic, teamwork, and perseverance.
The Tennessee side of town can proudly tout the current success of former THS Viking Gavin Cross, who was recently the first freshman in Virginia Tech history (Go, Hokies!) to be named first-team All-Conference and is currently playing for the Collegiate National team this summer.
Years ago, I personally coached teams in Bristol, Virginia Tee Ball, Minor League and Little League, each and all. I even umpired behind home plate in many a Little League game (yes, I was a glutton for punishment). My times spent directly involved in Bristol baseball are some of the most memorable of my life. I found that teaching and coaching are like two sides of the same coin. Even the fiercest sports competitor can ultimately be taught to face the truth that the highest and most noble goal is not to win a game (though it is a lot of fun to do so), but to build “strong character” within the players.
The Bristol State Liners appear to me to have that type of coaching staff and organization behind them. They are trying to win every game (of course), but they foremostly are seeking to build character in these young men, the noblest and highest goal of all sports everywhere.
And that’s precisely why we should all consider supporting Bristol baseball whenever we can, on both sides of our great town, from Tee Ball on up through the Appalachian League. Offering our young people the opportunity to play baseball (yes, or softball) is a great way to enhance Bristol as a wonderful place to live.
Some readers might now even be inclined to join me in keeping up with “local boys” Matthew Buchanan and Gavin Cross.
There now. Did I keep my promise? After all, given a good coach, baseball can be used to teach a youngster as much about life as about baseball.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a Bristol Mayors Award recipient for community service to his hometown.