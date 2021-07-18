EDUCATION BEAT: Supporting Bristol baseball

Please don’t do it. Please don’t skip this particular edition of my weekly column because you don’t like baseball. I can promise you; this edition is as much about life as it is about baseball. Promise.

Last Sunday eve, I took in a local Bristol State Liners game on the Virginia side of town at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Like all the revamped Appalachian League teams, the State Liners are comprised entirely of rising college freshmen and sophomores. No more professional baseball in Bristol. But that doesn’t mean that the chance to watch some great baseball is gone from our Twin City. Far from it. Indeed, thanks to my friend, Mahlon Luttrell (president and general manager of the State Liners), big time Bristol baseball remains alive and well. As does the sport’s singular opportunity to build character within our youth.

I mainly came to the game to watch a “local boy,” Matthew Buchanan of Lebanon. The young man did not disappoint. He pitched very well. However, that is not what pleased me most about coming to watch him play. When I found out he is going to attend the University of Virginia (Go, Cavs!) beginning this fall, that fact thrilled me even more than his pitching skills. After all, there is life after sports for virtually all our young people. A great education from a great university will set him up for life (regardless of any sports injury or unforeseen accident).