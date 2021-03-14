EDUCATION BEAT: Smelling memories

Our sense of smell is ancient, at once both primal and powerful.
The faintest whiff can bring back to life (if only for a fleeting moment) our long-dead loved ones. As if they were actually right here. In front of us. Alive. Again.
The smell of wet paint evokes my mind to my Papaw Marshall. He was a freehand sign painter for many years in Bristol, from the ’20s through the ’60s. As a child, I stood mesmerized watching him work his wonders in his shop off State Street. Even today, if I catch a sniff of wet paint, it becomes more than a drug; it opens up a wormhole of time travel back to my childhood, where I briefly (oh, so briefly) am able to again watch (and listen to) Papaw whistle while he worked.
The smell of fresh biscuits conjures up memories of my Mamaw Marshall. Wiry and spry as Granny on the Beverly Hillbillies, Mamaw loved to create biscuits from scratch each Sunday for us all to eat. Sometimes, when I smell such a thing, I feel I want to speak to her again. Just to tell her I love her. And so. That’s what I do.
Freshly cut lumber? That would render memories of my Grandpa Talley. A World War I veteran, he suffered the ravages of tuberculosis upon his return and was never able to work full-time again. Yet he “piddled away,” as he liked to say, inventing all manner of hand-sawed “thingamajigs” down at the old barn behind the house. I can smell the wood shavings so well right now I can almost taste them.
The smell of hot breath brings to mind my Granny Talley. Yes, a bit strange it may seem, at first. But this dear lady seemed to be eternally swooping me up from the floor and covering me with “smooches,” always breathing heavily from her never-ending work in the kitchen. I can also hear her snorting laughter, which almost always rang out in unison with a good ol’ smooch. “God love it!” she would exclaim with joy toward every child she ever swooped and smooched.
Equally as strangely (yet wonderfully so), the smell of sweat conjures up my father. I think it’s because, when I was a toddler, he rolled and wrestled me around on the bed for countless hours. Must have been a “Talley thing;” holding your young ones close while being rambunctiously rowdy, yet immensely tender, in one big fun whirlwind of embrace, all at once. Dad would wrestle me on the bed, sometimes even holding me down to smell his feet. No, this was not child abuse. Far from it. I count those moments as among the most tender and fun I ever lived in this world. (Yes, I can still “smell” Dad’s rancidly odorous feet. And my eyes begin to burn and sting. For more than one reason.)
The fragrance of roses brings to me my mother. She so loved her little rose garden. Tended it almost as carefully as she did her three beloved children. Mom would spend hours at a time out there. Always moving and speaking with great purpose (as she moved and spoke about everything). Yes, Mom spoke to her roses. Said it make them grow better when they felt loved. Who could prove her wrong? They were the finest roses I ever saw. (Yes, love blinds us. I know.) She’d take a few petals and rub them on my arms, then send me on my way to play with a wink and a nod. “Now even if you’re rotten, you will still smell good all day.”
I’ve had more than one ex-student mention to me that they think of none other than yours truly whenever they smell a pine cone, whiff the scent of broken soil, or inhale the dark dankness of a cave. Such things are apparently embedded deep within many an olfactory memory, from all the Nature hikes I took countless urchins upon over the course of my teaching career.
As the sands of time sift on, I have come to evermore appreciate and value my sense of smell; for it can, in an instant, whisk my long-dead loved ones back to life. If only for the briefest of moments.
But for such moments, we can all be deeply grateful.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.