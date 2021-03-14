EDUCATION BEAT: Smelling memories

The smell of hot breath brings to mind my Granny Talley. Yes, a bit strange it may seem, at first. But this dear lady seemed to be eternally swooping me up from the floor and covering me with “smooches,” always breathing heavily from her never-ending work in the kitchen. I can also hear her snorting laughter, which almost always rang out in unison with a good ol’ smooch. “God love it!” she would exclaim with joy toward every child she ever swooped and smooched.

Equally as strangely (yet wonderfully so), the smell of sweat conjures up my father. I think it’s because, when I was a toddler, he rolled and wrestled me around on the bed for countless hours. Must have been a “Talley thing;” holding your young ones close while being rambunctiously rowdy, yet immensely tender, in one big fun whirlwind of embrace, all at once. Dad would wrestle me on the bed, sometimes even holding me down to smell his feet. No, this was not child abuse. Far from it. I count those moments as among the most tender and fun I ever lived in this world. (Yes, I can still “smell” Dad’s rancidly odorous feet. And my eyes begin to burn and sting. For more than one reason.)