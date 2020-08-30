Education Beat: Searching for world’s greatest teacher

You can look them up online; the top 50 2020 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize. As of this writing the single finalist (and recipient of a one million dollar prize) has not been announced.
I came “within a whisker” of making the top 50 finalists. This past winter, when the word “corona” only conjured up in our minds things to do with the sun, I had an online interview with a panel of rather distinguished people in London. This panel was called the Global Teacher Prize Committee. I had survived the first three “cuts,” winnowing out most of the 30,000 or so teachers who had originally been nominated for this prize worldwide. I was now facing the next to the last cut, the one that would determine the “top 50” teachers in the world as determined by the committee.
The first three cuts involved quite a long process. Letters from many an ex-student were requested. No, not so many from ex-administrators. The committee wanted to hear straight from “the horse’s mouth.” They apparently know that ex-students are quite inclined to simply tell the unvarnished truth regarding their ex-teachers.
At the time of my international interview I had only Skyped once in my life. And I had never before Zoomed. Therefore, my interview with representatives of the committee was not the best in technical terms. On my home computer I could get the sound to work, but not the visual. The interview was supposedly going to last 20, but committee representatives spoke with me for 30. I took that, at least, as a good sign. Then again, perhaps they just enjoyed listening to my very authentic Appalachian speech and dialect, a sound which no representative on the committee, by their own account, had ever laid an ear toward before.
Whatever the case, I did not survive the cut to the 50 finalists.
I understand that there may be as many as 100 million teachers on the planet. Therefore, to be considered as being in the top 100 was an honor I did not take lightly.
I have been fortunate to have won many very nice awards during my teaching career; Bristol Rotary Teacher of the Year, Regional Adult Teacher of the Year (for teaching inmates at the Bristol Jail), Virginia Teacher of the Year, the McGlothlin Award for Teaching Excellence, the Bristol Mayors Award (for community service to my hometown), and ultimately an induction into the National Teachers Hall of Fame — whereupon I got to shake hands with the president of the United States in the Oval Office.
Yet the Global Teacher Award encompasses the entire world, not just America. It is special indeed. Reading the stories of some of the finalists, I came to understand why only four Americans made the cut to the top 50.
Do you realize that there are teachers who walk to work daily facing the very real possibility of being put to death just because they have the courage to teach girls, as well as boys? Such teachers are not few on this Earth. They are many.
Do you know that there are teachers who volunteer to live day and night in the filth and misery of disease-infested villages, teaching and reaching children who would otherwise have not a shred of hope in this world. Such teachers are not few on this Earth. They are many.
Reflecting upon such courageous individuals, I fully understand why I do not deserve to be in the top 50 finalists.
Had the committee known about them, I have personally seen teachers who I feel deserve recognition as being among the greatest. During my career I was privileged to work alongside such teachers daily. I didn’t have to search the world over to find them. Such teachers are not few on this Earth. They are many.
I have seen what great teachers do, how they act when no one else is looking, and how much they love their students. I was honored to teach with such individuals for most of my life. Right here. In my beloved little Appalachian town.
Great teachers are not few on this Earth. They are many.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
