EDUCATION BEAT: Reviving Jim Baxley’s National Day of Kindness

“You name it, we got it — almost. Unless I have missed it, we have not got a day for which we put special emphasis on being kind to one another. We ought to have one.

“Oh, I know we are supposed to be kind to each other all the time, but we’re not.

“We get out of sorts. We yell at people and dogs and cats. We rail against circumstances. We yap at our public officials. We heap abuse on our public servants — our school, teachers, our police, our firemen, our public works employees, the folks at the courthouse.

“We say hurtful things to those who are most important in our lives. Even if we don’t really mean what we say, the hurt remains. It may go away, but it takes a while.

“So I am declaring a National Day of Kindness.

“Everybody, of course, is invited to participate. Maybe our mayors will proclaim it for the Twin Cities. Maybe Congress will adopt one of those resolutions fixing the date. Maybe even the president will issue one of those proclamations extolling the virtues of kindness and calling on all Americans to give it a try.