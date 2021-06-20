EDUCATION BEAT: Recipe for raising a good and happy child

Like any great recipe, if you follow it precisely the results will amaze you. And if you get it a bit wrong the first time (as you surely will), then you keep trying ‘til you learn to get it right.
1. Get your child outside in nature every day.
I put this first (and will write about it most) because it is the most overlooked ingredient in the recipe. In fact, it is often left out completely. When children play outside, they live and breathe and play in their “natural” environment. Contrary to the belief of some, human bodies and minds have not evolved to love electronic gadgetry over the feel of the wild. Society has thrust an “artificial” world upon our children. But living so completely in such a world is not necessarily healthy, for their bodies or their minds.
Our children become mentally healthier when they are outside in nature daily. So many of our youth now suffer from depression to some degree (something almost unheard of when I was their age). Yet there is a natural remedy that all the drugs and counseling in the world cannot touch; getting children outside daily, in nature.
If an “unruly” child gets outside daily, in nature, I can almost bet my life (and yours, too) that their behavior will improve in some way. If your child is hyperactive and has trouble focusing, a daily dose of nature will render their soul and psyche a cathartic release from the toxic side effects of too much artificial intelligence. They will be able to better focus on their homework, and on most any given task. Like I say. Guaranteed.
Oh, and get them outside regardless of the weather. I always let children play in the rain. In fact, I got “written up” for it more than once as a teacher. Laugh out loud, indeed. We are made of water. Water is good for us. And despite the persistence of a popular myth, rain and snow won’t give your child a cold. (Only a virus can do that.) Water is good for us. Kids will never forget the sheer joy of a romp through the rain or jumping in mud puddles.
2. Teach your child to work hard.
I can teach the most rowdy and rebellious kid you ever could send to me. And I did. Day after day. (The key was helping them learn how to “use” their inherently rowdy and rebellious spirits for good in this world.)
But the one thing I could not teach was a lazy child. And I found out the only three ways a child can become lazy; 1 - it was modeled for them by a parent, or 2 - it was modeled for them by a parent, or 3 - it was modeled for them by a parent.
Parents, if you work hard, then your child will, too. It. Is. That. Simple.
3. Teach your child to give back to the community.
And the best way to do that? Again, be a “model” for them. Children are the best “imitators” in the world. They will imitate you. If you are stingy and could care less about anyone but yourself, then don’t be so shocked when they turn out the same.
I recall a sweet girl I dated in college. She had dated about 11 guys before me. (Yes, she was that pretty and sweet, so I had to take the plunge.) I recall her saying, again and again, “I just want to be happy.” When I met her parents, I understood her plight; they were so “self-centered” that the poor girl never stood a chance. All she ever heard at home was whining about not being happy.
Want to be happy? Then seek to help better the lives of your fellow man, woman or child in some way; and you will be as happy as you will ever be, my friends.
Especially, if you can help guide a child toward living a good life. And I know a really good tried-and-proven recipe for doing exactly that.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award.