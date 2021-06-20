EDUCATION BEAT: Recipe for raising a good and happy child

Like any great recipe, if you follow it precisely the results will amaze you. And if you get it a bit wrong the first time (as you surely will), then you keep trying ‘til you learn to get it right.

1. Get your child outside in nature every day.

I put this first (and will write about it most) because it is the most overlooked ingredient in the recipe. In fact, it is often left out completely. When children play outside, they live and breathe and play in their “natural” environment. Contrary to the belief of some, human bodies and minds have not evolved to love electronic gadgetry over the feel of the wild. Society has thrust an “artificial” world upon our children. But living so completely in such a world is not necessarily healthy, for their bodies or their minds.

Our children become mentally healthier when they are outside in nature daily. So many of our youth now suffer from depression to some degree (something almost unheard of when I was their age). Yet there is a natural remedy that all the drugs and counseling in the world cannot touch; getting children outside daily, in nature.