EDUCATION BEAT: Personal handwritten letters

Writing personal handwritten letters will also teach you much about who you are. I mean who you “really” are. If you cannot think of what to write, perhaps you must confront the possibility that you are living life as somewhat of a shallow soul. It certainly never hurts any of us to learn new ways to “open up” a bit more intimately with our fellow beings.

Which reminds me, and this is of extreme importance; when writing a personal letter, swear off the use of all mean, hateful and vindictive words. Such words never do anyone any good. I have personally resolved to write only uplifting, helpful words. Yes, words can be honest and still be kind. (Unthoughtful bluntness is often just an excuse for people who claim to be honest, but who are really just being plain ol’ downright mean.)

Please don’t write a novel. A brief letter or note will do fine. In fact, “less” writing when done with heart is better than “more” when done with drudgery.

By the way, if you’d like to write yours truly, my address is P.O. Box 861, Bristol, VA 24203. I’d be honored, but I’d suggest writing to close family and old friends first. Then maybe write to me and tell me how it went. I’ll be excited to hear!

Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award.