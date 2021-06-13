EDUCATION BEAT: Personal handwritten letters

Such treasures might soon go the way of dinosaurs. Or bipartisan politics. Or children spending their free time outside.
Nevertheless, I sincerely hope my friends who read this column will thoughtfully consider joining me in a noble quest of reviving the personal handwritten letter.
When I first began teaching elementary school, it was part of the curriculum to teach handwriting skills. But being a man, and a rather hyperactive/attention deficit disordered one at that, I was never much interested in “pretty” handwriting. I just wanted to communicate my thoughts. If you get a handwritten letter from me (and you are an honest soul), you will refrain from speaking highly of my handwriting. When I put pen to paper it has been known to make inebriated chicken scratching look legible. But I can assure you that the most earnest thought will have been poured into the choosing of my words (much the same as when I electronically type this column each week).
I made a vow to myself on March 1 of this year. I said to myself, “Self, you are gonna write at least one handwritten letter each day for the remainder of the year of our Lord, 2021.” (Indeed, on some days, I write several more.)
So far, I have kept my vow. Most mornings, I am not long out of bed before I put pen to paper. Yes, I write with a plain old pen on plain old paper.
I know. I know. Many who read these words will, no doubt, wonder why in tarnation someone would risk the added wear and tear on one’s phalanges and carpals when one can so easily type or text electronically with mere fingertips these days. Not only is such electronic messaging easier to initiate, but it is also instantaneous. As we all know, an old-fashioned snail mail letter can take up to several days to arrive.
Yet, my friends, the fact remains; if you are not writing (by hand) a personalized letter daily, you likely have no idea what you are missing. Nor do I suspect you fully realize what great joy such a simple endeavor could bring to others.
Think about it. When was the last time you received a personalized handwritten letter from a friend or a loved one? I’m betting you didn’t soon forget receiving the letter or the heartfelt words it contained.
When I was fortunate enough to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame a few years back, I was told it was a single handwritten letter that “clinched” my induction with the committee. The letter was scrawled on a torn-out piece of paper by an ex-student whom I’d taught both in elementary school and at the Bristol Jail. All the finely typed words of administrators and principals didn’t hold a candle to that young man’s heartfelt scribbling.
I’ve found that personal handwritten letters force me to “think” deeply prior to penning each word. I do not have the luxury of hitting backspace to correct an error.
Writing personal handwritten letters will also teach you much about who you are. I mean who you “really” are. If you cannot think of what to write, perhaps you must confront the possibility that you are living life as somewhat of a shallow soul. It certainly never hurts any of us to learn new ways to “open up” a bit more intimately with our fellow beings.
Which reminds me, and this is of extreme importance; when writing a personal letter, swear off the use of all mean, hateful and vindictive words. Such words never do anyone any good. I have personally resolved to write only uplifting, helpful words. Yes, words can be honest and still be kind. (Unthoughtful bluntness is often just an excuse for people who claim to be honest, but who are really just being plain ol’ downright mean.)
Please don’t write a novel. A brief letter or note will do fine. In fact, “less” writing when done with heart is better than “more” when done with drudgery.
By the way, if you’d like to write yours truly, my address is P.O. Box 861, Bristol, VA 24203. I’d be honored, but I’d suggest writing to close family and old friends first. Then maybe write to me and tell me how it went. I’ll be excited to hear!
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award.