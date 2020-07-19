Frank Sinatra’s song, “My Way” — I want it sung at my funeral someday. For if ever there was a song that captured the essence of my public school teaching career, this might well be it. (I have included the lyrics here in this column.)
“And now, the end is near, And so I face the final curtain. My friend, I’ll say it clear. I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain.”
Yes, my time has come and gone. How an independently innovative soul like me ever lasted a day (much less 30 years) in the “you-must-always-follow-every-rule” world of American public school teaching, I will never know.
Perhaps there were two primary reasons: 1. A legion of unseen guardian angels following me around. 2. I served with some of the finest colleagues, principals, administrators and school boards you could ever imagine. (Oh, and let’s not forget the powerful and protective arm of the Virginia Education Association.)
“I’ve lived a life that’s full. I traveled each and every highway. And more, much more than this … I did it my way.”
I was never afraid to try new (some might say “controversial”) things in my classroom with my students. I once stood on my head and gobbled like a turkey when my students all made an A on a test. Yes, it also happened to be at the very moment a school board administrator walked in. No, I wasn’t going to stop just because someone expected me to be doing something else. Yes, I got “written up” for it. Yes, I’d do it again. (In fact, if I could go back, I’d hold my gobble even longer.)
“Regrets, I’ve had a few. But then again, too few to mention. I did what I had to do, and saw it through without exemption. I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way.”
My methods may have seemed random and uncharted to some observers. However, my course was every bit as planned as anyone’s; to teach with passion and inspire my students to always work hard and be better people.
I was constantly told that I needed written lesson plans for every lesson. I did not do them. At all. No, I was not a rebel without a cause. I simply knew that I taught far better when I was not so rigid, but taught primarily instead “by inspiration and passion”.
A markedly reduced ability to transfer such inspiration and passion is the primary reason I fear schools going to predominately online learning. We teachers don’t just teach children. We “inspire” them. If making sure our students know certain standards of learning was all we did, then online learning with a “robotic” facilitator would be all that students need … not a passionate, caring, risk-taking, inspiring teacher.
“Yes, there were times, I’m sure you knew, when I bit off more than I could chew. But through it all, when there was doubt, I ate it up and spit it out. I faced it all and I stood tall. I did it my way.”
There was never a time when I was not true to my conviction that children (and jail inmates) learn best while experiencing joy and having fun. At times, I suffered great pain from those who did not share my conviction. But I’d do it all again. In a heartbeat.
“I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried. I’ve had my fill, my share of losing. And now, as tears subside, I find it all so amusing. To think I did all that, and may I say, not in a shy way. Oh no, not me … I did it my way.”
It is perhaps public education’s greatest paradox that the innovative, against-the-grain, risk-taking educators are the ones who win all the big teaching awards; yet they are also precisely the ones who are most likely to be reprimanded, underappreciated and misunderstood by those in education.
“For what is a man, what has he got? If not himself, then he has naught. To say the things he truly feels, and not the words of one who kneels. The record shows, I took the blows … and did it my way.”
I wouldn’t change a thing. (Well, except I’d hold that gobble a little while longer.)
