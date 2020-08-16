Education Beat: My delicious trip to the Wild West

My son, David, called me last winter and said, “Dad, we are going to take a two-week hiking trip out West together next summer, just you and me.”
So after I came back down from the moon and stars, I began to plot our Wild West trip.
Our very first day in the Grand Tetons we hiked the Death Canyon Trail. We came upon a grizzly bear. At first sight of the big beast, I ceased to wonder how the canyon might have come to be named. The bruin was munching away on undergrowth, as he moved with amazing agility for a critter so large. I have no doubt we matched his agility in backing up appropriately as he moved toward us in search of food. Yes, his head stayed down. We were not on the menu.
Our next day we hiked up to a couple of lakes carved out of the Teton range by glaciers (not all that long ago, in Earth time). We even felt a bit “woozy” from the high altitude when we peaked out at 9,000 feet above sea level. Yet it was on the trek back down that I began to notice something equally special; I never saw litter in the West. Not near a trail. Not by a roadside. Not anywhere. (I’m proud of my beloved Appalachian region. But on the subject of litter, we could learn a lot from our friends out West.)
The third day in the Tetons we opted for another canyon trail, one that we reached by ferry across a lake. This trail was extremely crowded, a fact that I was pleased to see. People are happier when outdoors. Yep, even that young kid we all know who appears he’d rather lay down his life than his electronics.
Our first day in Yellowstone was saturated with magic (as was our every moment spent there). We hiked along the South Rim Trail and peered down the precipitous cliffs of the Yellowstone River canyon, trying to maintain a proper balance between a safe view and meeting our Maker. We took the Wapiti Trail on our return and encountered a big male bison. Few things rival seeing a bison amble along, right there in front of you, for the first time.
Speaking of quite close, the next day we witnessed Old Faithful erupting right before our eyes. And faithfully on time, of course. We hiked further into the wilderness (somehow not quite paying ample attention to a sign that said something like, “Trail Closed”), finding waterfalls and geysers galore. At one point we laid eyes on nary a human soul for an hour. Signs. Signs. Everywhere there were signs — of bison and elk roaming through.
Our final day in Yellowstone we ventured all the way down to the bottom of Yellowstone Canyon. We came upon a family that looked as though there was “no way” they could have made it down, let alone back up and out. So bookish and “nerdy” (please excuse my caricature if it offends you) they appeared. However, I was nearly as thrilled to witness their ultimate hiking persistence as I was the 800-foot tall water fall that greeted our eyes near the base of the canyon.
Glacier National Park, where we spent our last four days hiking, is almost indescribable. If you are blessed to be fit and able, every homo sapiens on the planet should walk the Highline Trail there on the Continental Divide. Once when I was taking a pic of my son a mountain goat suddenly appeared from out of nowhere and pranced up behind him. The best word to describe our entire Glacier experience might be “delicious.”
In Glacier we also sometimes filled our bellies picking wild huckleberries, hoping to come upon another grizzly. We didn’t. But something even bigger greeted us. Moose.
Our stay in Big Sky country was made memorable by people, as well as by natural wonders. We found the people to be as wonderful and friendly as the people back here at home.
Upon our return home, having hiked 123 total miles, my son and I discovered neither of us had lost a pound since we left. Therefore, the evidence proved strong that the Wyoming and Montana food we consumed at various restaurants along our way was nearly as indescribably delicious as the trails we hiked.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!