EDUCATION BEAT: Miss Georgia Polk, school teacher supreme

The only other male teacher at the school forgot to warn me; the ladies on the second floor at Stonewall Jackson Elementary never lock the staff bathroom door. They expect you to knock.
So one day I innocently opened that unlocked second floor staff bathroom door to quickly wash my hands before lunch. As I stood at the sink, I heard a rustling noise in the stall directly behind me. Someone slowly stood up. I turned around to find myself looking straight into the eyes of a beautiful Black woman, every bit as tall as me. “Why, hello there, Mr. Talley!” boomed her joyous voice. “How do you be on this bee-yoo-ti-ful day that God has made?!”
Miss Georgia Polk had that unique way about her; that way of making you feel good even when you felt bad. By the sheer force of her abundantly vibrant personality, she could somehow pull it off.
Born and reared in the Plum Creek section of Washington County, near Glade Spring, Georgia faced the tremendous indignation of racial segregation as a child and young person.
But Georgia never let “all that mess” deter her from teaching “what’s right.” She fought hate with love. She fought injustice with kindness. She fought ignorance with light.
Miss Polk retired the year before I began my first full-time teaching job. In fact, I took over for her in the very room where she last taught. She had “taken a likin’” to me, so she made sure I had “all the right materials to hit the ground runnin’ in the right direction.” She even gifted me her personal teaching lectern, which I used for many years before it finally fell apart. (Yes, I wish now I had repaired it.)
Miss Polk came back to visit the school a few times during that first year after her retirement. (A lifetime of teaching can be hard to get out of your blood right away, I can vouch.) It so happened that one day she appeared at my classroom door the very instant I was having trouble with a student. (Miss Polk would call this type of apparent coincidence a “God thing.”) She entered the doorway just as this particular student was accusing me of treating him differently because of his race.
Miss Polk’s bright eyes grew livid. “Mr. Talley, may I borrow this young man for a moment, out here in the hallway?”
When that young student returned a few moments later, he raised his hand and asked to apologize to me in front of the class. I readily accepted. Then he ran up and gave me a hug.
I never asked Miss Polk exactly what she said to this young man, but he never brought up such a false accusation again. In fact, we became great friends and remain so to this day. Together we now fight the very real racism that exists in the world. We fight it the way Miss Polk did; with love, kindness and light.
My first year of teaching was a very difficult time for me. No, not because of the students or parents. I got along with them wonderfully. However, there were some teachers on staff who made life as miserable as they possibly could for me because of my drastically different teaching style. (My classroom was a joyfully “loud” place of learning. These teachers much preferred a “I Don’t Want to Hear a Pin Drop” classroom.)
On one of her return visits, Miss Polk pulled me aside in the hallway. “I hear some of these ladies be givin’ you some grief, Mr. Talley. Now I want to tell you right here and now, don’t let ‘em get to you. I say you have what it takes to change these kids’ lives. You love ‘em with everything in you. That’s what it takes. I say that’s all it takes. They are just jealous of you, young man. You just keep bein’ who you are and doin’ what you do. Now I want to hear you promise me.”
Miss Georgia Polk left this world this past week at age 91. She supposedly never married nor had children.
But I would beg to differ. I would say her “children” outnumber the stars in the sky. And I am honored to number myself among them.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.