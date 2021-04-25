EDUCATION BEAT: Miss Georgia Polk, school teacher supreme

Miss Polk came back to visit the school a few times during that first year after her retirement. (A lifetime of teaching can be hard to get out of your blood right away, I can vouch.) It so happened that one day she appeared at my classroom door the very instant I was having trouble with a student. (Miss Polk would call this type of apparent coincidence a “God thing.”) She entered the doorway just as this particular student was accusing me of treating him differently because of his race.

Miss Polk’s bright eyes grew livid. “Mr. Talley, may I borrow this young man for a moment, out here in the hallway?”

When that young student returned a few moments later, he raised his hand and asked to apologize to me in front of the class. I readily accepted. Then he ran up and gave me a hug.

I never asked Miss Polk exactly what she said to this young man, but he never brought up such a false accusation again. In fact, we became great friends and remain so to this day. Together we now fight the very real racism that exists in the world. We fight it the way Miss Polk did; with love, kindness and light.