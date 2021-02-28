EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us

3. Mars may possibly even have life right now, at this very moment. And we may have put it there. Indeed, we may have unintentionally “seeded” some Earth-based microbes there already. Yes, interplanetary scientists are always ultra-careful to pre-sterilize any spacecraft/equipment they send to Mars, but we also know how difficult it is to zap them all, and some “extremophile” bacteria here on Earth have proven to survive extremely intense environments, possibly even outer space radiation.

4. Many pieces of Mars (rocks and dust) have been found here on Earth, ejected from the red planet by direct asteroid hits in the long past, when the solar system was much younger than it is now, possibly “seeding” us here on our blue planet with our own origins of life (see 3 again).

5. Therefore, many reputable scientists realize there is a quite remarkable and not totally unreasonable possibility that life on Earth may have originally been seeded by rocks ejected from Mars which carried Martian microbes (see again 1-4, especially 4).