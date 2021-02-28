EDUCATION BEAT: Martians among us

On many a clear night, you can usually find Mars simply by gazing upward. The red planet appropriately appears as a relatively small red dot up there. Mars does not twinkle like a star. Like all planets, it simply reflects light from the sun.
By the way, congratulations on the recent landing of the Mars rover named Perseverance! This renowned robot is now ready to roam the red planet for years to come (hopefully). To that effect, I’d like to share a few astounding facts and possibilities regarding life on our relatively near solar system neighbor, orbiting the sun only some 50 million miles further out than Earth.
1. The main quest of Perseverance is to look for evidence that Mars may have once held life (highly likely in bacterial form, if so). If we find such evidence, it then becomes astronomically more probable that life (at least in microscopic form) may be common in our universe. Some people find the thought of aliens abiding virtually everywhere out there to be a frightening one. To the contrary, others find it to be a far more frightening thought to live in such a gigantically large universe where our planet harbors the only life there is.
(I have a friend who claims “they” are here on Earth already. Aliens. Among us. Right now. She even claims that many are walking around in human form.)
2. Mars may have once held life. It now appears that Mars held liquid water even before Earth did. And we know that everywhere (yes, “everywhere”) we find liquid water here on Earth, we find some type of life.
3. Mars may possibly even have life right now, at this very moment. And we may have put it there. Indeed, we may have unintentionally “seeded” some Earth-based microbes there already. Yes, interplanetary scientists are always ultra-careful to pre-sterilize any spacecraft/equipment they send to Mars, but we also know how difficult it is to zap them all, and some “extremophile” bacteria here on Earth have proven to survive extremely intense environments, possibly even outer space radiation.
4. Many pieces of Mars (rocks and dust) have been found here on Earth, ejected from the red planet by direct asteroid hits in the long past, when the solar system was much younger than it is now, possibly “seeding” us here on our blue planet with our own origins of life (see 3 again).
5. Therefore, many reputable scientists realize there is a quite remarkable and not totally unreasonable possibility that life on Earth may have originally been seeded by rocks ejected from Mars which carried Martian microbes (see again 1-4, especially 4).
In science, what once appeared to be impossible can eventually become obvious fact. For instance; it was once widely supposed that Earth was flat. It certainly “looks” that way from our everyday frame of reference. Eventually some people theorized it might be a sphere; and it only took some simple geometry to prove it. The Greek mathematician, Erastosthenes, got amazingly close to estimating our planet’s exact circumference all the way back in the third century B.C. But being the highly visual species we are (and not as adept at applied geometry as we might strive to be), it took the famous Apollo 8 outer space photograph of an obviously spherical Earth to serve as ultimate proof to many that our blue planet was not flat.
As the history of science has taught us so well, some of the discoveries made by Perseverance will be things that we Earthlings back here on the blue planet might least expect.
While roaming, experimenting and gathering data galore on the red planet, who knows what wondrous new discoveries Perseverance may help us make? We might even discover that all life on Earth can claim our planet of origin to be red, not blue.
If so, my aforementioned friend will have been at least partially right (though on a far grander scale than she had ever imagined).
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence